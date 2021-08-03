U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,863.00
    +142.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.00
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.60
    +14.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.62 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1560
    -0.1530 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.60
    -969.62 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.27
    -25.63 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.71
    +19.99 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

GN Store Nord A/S
·3 min read

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of GN Store Nord on March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 6, 2021 (see company announcement no. 14). The share buyback program is implemented in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (the Safe Harbor Rules).

The share buyback program was initiated in order to reduce the share capital and to cover obligations under the company’s long-term incentive program. The share buyback program runs from May 6, 2021 and will be concluded no later than March 8, 2022. The total share buyback in the period will represent an amount of up to DKK 2,400 million.

On a weekly basis, GN Store Nord will announce the number and value of shares repurchased under the program in a company announcement through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period from July 27, 2021 through August 2, 2021:

No. of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction Value, DKK

July 27, 2021

14,450

572.70

8,275,446

July 28, 2021

15,000

565.51

8,482,653

July 29, 2021

15,000

551.50

8,272,458

July 30, 2021

15,000

546.49

8,197,410

August 2, 2021

15,000

549.28

8,239,136

Accumulated under the program

940,680

536.90

505,048,488

Following the above transactions, GN Store Nord holds as treasury shares a total of 9,402,508 shares of nominally DKK 4, corresponding to a total nominal value of DKK 37,610,032 and 6.8% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back in August

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell last month. One of last month's biggest losers was Pinterest, shedding more than a quarter of its value in July. The biggest hit came on the final trading day of the month, as Pinterest's stock plummeted 18% after it posted disappointing financial results.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Tencent and other gaming stocks tumble after China news outlet labels them ‘spiritual opium’ for teens

    Investors are worried a new level of regulation could be coming for the hard-hit technology sector in China.

  • Tencent Weighs China Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. led a regional market selloff after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, triggering fears Beijing will set its sights on the world’s largest gaming arena after a regulatory assault on industries from fintech to education.China’s most valuable corporation joined rivals from NetEase Inc. to Nexon Co. in a gaming stocks rout after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Sanofi to Buy Translate Bio for $3.2 Billion in mRNA Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will buy its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion as the French drugmaker plays catch-up in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.Sanofi agreed to pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio’s shares. While the price is 30% above Monday’s closing price, the company is getting a potential bargain “in a very hot therapeutic area,” said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Bernstein.Ordinarily a giant in the va

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • BP Follows Big Oil Peers by Increasing Buybacks and Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report on the space market.

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • Alibaba (BABA) Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 3. Over the past six months, shares of the company have plunged 26%, and it is now trading at over $195. Given the macroeconomic recovery and accelerated digitalization in China, it is worth taking a look at Alibaba’s fundamentals ahead of the results. A strong set of numbers in fiscal Q1 could help the stock regain investors’ confidence, so let’s take a closer look at what analysts on the Stre