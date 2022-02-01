U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,019.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,946.00
    +41.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.10
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.21
    -0.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.53 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0070 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    -3.35 (-12.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3496
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7080
    -0.4160 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,911.25
    +1,593.42 (+4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.09
    +60.91 (+7.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.25
    +70.88 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Transactions in under 2 seconds. That's how quick Reltime BaaS is.

·2 min read

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime builds a PoA based BaaS Ecosystem offering incredible transaction speeds and quick onboarding functionalities.

Reltime BaaS Ecosystem is a global financial service controlled by the end-users, eliminating a third party or middlemen. The users here benefit from direct P2P and M2P lending, borrowing, free remittance, and joint-account services supported by industry leaders worldwide.

Reltime has been stress-testing its PoA based BaaS ecosystem network and has achieved incredible transaction speeds, thanks to its highly optimized and calibrated blockchain network.

With a PoA based blockchain network, Reltime is set to become the leader in Banking that would revolutionize how transactions are made with ease and safety. And with low transaction charges and speeds of less than 1.8 seconds per transaction, Reltime is all set to launch its network to the public, where any user can also test the network before joining the community.

We are thrilled to be able to offer this kind of speed. A user in, for example, Norway can send money to a person in Spain on a Saturday afternoon. In a few seconds, the receiver will get his money, the settlement is done, and the cost for this transaction is zero. Its also possible to send money to a person without any account as the onboarding/eKYC/Sanction check happens instantly. Re. Frode van der Laak

Frode van der Laak is the CEO, Founder and inventor of the PoA and the Ecosystem of Reltime. Frode, with an MSc in Software and System Security at the University of Oxford, MPhil in the Faculty of Natural and Mathematical Science, and a Pending PhD from King's College London in DLT, with several granted patents.

Reltime is also listed at Bitmart and CoinTiger and aims for a Pre IPO in Fourth Quarter of 2022 and IPO in First Quarter of 2023.

Bitmart : https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en?symbol=RTC_USDT&layout=basic
CoinTiger : https://www.cointiger.com/en-us/#/trade_pro?coin=rtc_usdt

CONTACT:

Join Reltime's community and be part of this exciting PoA and Ecosystem

Telegram community: https://t.me/reltimedefi
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reltimedefi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimedefiecosystem/

For more information, please visit their website at: https://reltime.com

Media Contact:

Company Name: Reltime AS
CEO, Founder and Inventor: Frode van der Laak
Email: laak@reltime.com
Whitepaper: https://reltime.com/wp/
Pitch: https://reltime.com/pitch/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/r/transactions-in-under-2-seconds--that-s-how-quick-reltime-baas-is-,c3496476

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/reltime-transactions-speed-1,c3006269

reltime transactions-speed 1

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transactions-in-under-2-seconds-thats-how-quick-reltime-baas-is-301472710.html

SOURCE Reltime AS

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin owners expect a rebound to $55,000 in six months, study finds

    Bitcoin has lost about 45% of its value from its record high in November, but some retail investors’ interests are not dampened, as they expect to “buy the dip,” a new study finds.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Still Be Huge Winners in 2022

    Here are three cryptocurrencies that can still be huge winners in 2022. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) especially stands out as one of the well-known cryptocurrencies that have crashed so far this year. Every big pullback for cryptocurrencies we've seen in the past has presented a great buying opportunity.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    The year 2021 was the year of Solana. This dynamic cryptocurrency soared more than 11,000% as more and more investors decided to invest. And developers flocked to the blockchain. They increased by almost five to nearly 900, according to Electric Capital's recent developer report.

  • Analyst Report: BlackBerry Limited

    BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

  • Users of DataDAO Finance Are at Risk of Losing Their Funds

    PeckShield, a blockchain security company, has advised DataDAO Finance users to stay away from the platform on its social media channels.

  • Terra (LUNA) Sinks Again as Wonderland Project Gets Pulled

    Terra (LUNA) continues to struggle as investors pullout in response to the Wonderland project scandal, with links to lending platform Abracadabra doing the damage.

  • Cardano Continues DeFi Drive With Another DEX Launch

    Cardano’s ADA has been able to maintain trading over the $1 mark despite shedding over 60% of its ATH.

  • The state of quantum computing

    Quantum computing could disrupt industries as diverse as finance and medicine If—or when—it reaches its full potential.

  • Fewer Goods Are Less Good for the Stock Market

    The shift in spending from services to stuff in the pandemic has boosted companies listed on America’s stock markets and a return to normal could hurt; it has in the past.

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Three Tribes Receive $1.5M in Grants from the Department of Commerce to Support Broadband Connectivity

    The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information  Administration (NTIA) announced today it has awarded three grants as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The two Alaskan grants will fund broadband use and adoption projects, while the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will use their grant for a planning study, a crucial step in the connectivity process. NTIA has now made a total of seven awards, totaling about $4 million in funding, through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAustralia’s central bank

  • Dow Jones Extends Gains As Nasdaq Outperforms; These Chip Companies Have Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher Monday after opening negative. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq outperformed other major indexes.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Treasury raises borrowing estimate for first quarter

    The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $729 billion in the first quarter, which is $254 billion higher than previously estimated.

  • PGI's West Prefers U.S. Over Other DM & EM Stocks

    Principal Global Investors Executive Director International Business & Clients Kirk West says he is retaining a preference for the U.S. over other DM and EM stocks. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • The NASDAQ 100 Supports a Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Back on Monday

    Bitcoin (BTC) finds NASDAQ 100 support to limit the losses for January. Regulatory activity will remain a concern near-term, however.

  • Global VC Funding for Blockchain Firms Surged to Record $25B in 2021: CB Insights

    Investments in blockchain start-ups accounted for 4% of global venture dollars, up from just 1% in 2020.

  • Oil dips below $89, eyeing faster OPEC+ hike

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday, staying close to a seven-year high, weighed by speculation OPEC+ could go further than expected to add supply at a meeting this week and expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories. While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, has been expected to maintain its policy of gradual production hikes at a meeting on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said there was a chance of further steps. Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 0.6%, at $88.75 a barrel at 1238 GMT.