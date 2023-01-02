U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9110
    -0.1940 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,746.15
    +213.26 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.11
    +4.75 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Transactions Under DNO’s Share Buyback Program

DNO ASA
·1 min read
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 2 January 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

27.12.2022

870,000

11.8073

10,272,351

28.12.2022

500,000

11.7495

5,874,750

29.12.2022

450,000

11.6800

5,256,000

30.12.2022

360,000

11.7658

4,235,688

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated)

8,730,000

12.0518

105,212,118

 

 

 

 

Accumulated buyback under the Program

10,910,000

11.9937

130,850,907


Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 37,179,183 own shares, corresponding to 3.53 percent of its share capital.

An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.




Attachments


Recommended Stories