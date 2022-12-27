U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.00
    +27.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    +180.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,165.00
    +89.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.00
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +11.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.48 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    -0.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1150
    +0.2550 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,875.06
    +30.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.94
    -0.01 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Transactions Under DNO’s Share Buyback Program

DNO ASA
·2 min read
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 27 December 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

19.12.2022

540,000

12.0896

6,528,384

20.12.2022

910,000

11.5582

10,517,962

21.12.2022

920,000

11.8344

10,887,648

22.12.2022

940,000

11.9019

11,187,786

23.12.2022

700,000

11.7123

8,198,610

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated)

4,720,000

12.2652

57,891,728

 

 

 

 

Accumulated buyback under the Program

8,730,000

12.0518

105,212,118

Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 34,999,183 own shares, corresponding to 3.32 percent of its share capital.

An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • With 37% stake, MiX Telematics Limited (JSE:MIX) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    A look at the shareholders of MiX Telematics Limited ( JSE:MIX ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 37...

  • Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home

    The group found shelter away from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • U.S. stock futures rise ahead of last trading week of 2022

    Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year.

  • 11 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best telecom stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest in. The technology, media, and telecommunications markets have been rattled this year by the rampant uncertainty in the global economy. However, instability in the economic […]

  • Stocks Buoyed by China Reopening; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation gauge in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Heade

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023

    Investors have had little to feast on in 2022, with all the main indexes likely to see out the year in the red. With 2023 about to kick off, uncertainty rules; many financial prognosticators are predicting a recession next year, either of the mild kind or one that will last a while. But as usual, there are bright spots for investors to focus on, and the analysts at Morgan Stanley are quick to point them out. Ravi Shanker, an expert on the travel and leisure industry, in a recent note pointed out

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • This Giant Oil ETF Is Seeing Phenomenal Returns. Why It’s Far Outpacing the Price of Oil.

    Shares of the United States Oil Fund surged last week, capping a phenomenal run in recent weeks that far outpaced meager gains in the price of oil. The fund has made major moves to protect itself against swings in the near-term price of oil. When oil slumped in 2020, USO began investing in multiple long-dated futures contracts for oil rather than relying on the next month’s price.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.