Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
Oslo, 13 February 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
6.2.2023
700,000
11.9287
8,350,090
7.2.2023
720,000
12.1075
8,717,400
8.2.2023
725,000
12.5425
9,093,313
9.2.2023
790,000
12.5072
9,880,688
10.2.2023
840,000
12.4651
10,470,684
Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated)
27,512,348
12.2437
336,853,736
Accumulated buyback under the Program
31,287,348
12.2531
383,365,911
Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 57,556,531 own shares, corresponding to 5.46 percent of its share capital.
An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
