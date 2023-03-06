Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program
Oslo, 6 March 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.
Overview of transactions:
Date
Aggregate daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
27.2.2023
400,000
11.9066
4,762,640
28.2.2023
900,000
11.9424
10,748,160
1.3.2023
950,000
12.0816
11,477,520
2.3.2023
750,000
12.1101
9,082,575
3.3.2023
1,040,000
12.2561
12,746,344
Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated)
39,642,348
12.1491
481,617,187
Accumulated buyback under the Program
43,682,348
12.1430
530,434,426
Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 69,951,531 own shares, corresponding to 6.63 percent of its share capital.
An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
