Transactions Under DNO's Share Buyback Program

Oslo, 6 March 2023 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported the below transactions made under the Company’s share buyback program, which commenced 9 December 2022 and will end no later than 30 April 2023. For further information regarding the program, please see the Company’s stock exchange notification from 8 December 2022.

Overview of transactions:

Date

Aggregate daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK)

27.2.2023

400,000

11.9066

4,762,640

28.2.2023

900,000

11.9424

10,748,160

1.3.2023

950,000

12.0816

11,477,520

2.3.2023

750,000

12.1101

9,082,575

3.3.2023

1,040,000

12.2561

12,746,344

 

 

 

 

Previously disclosed buyback under the Program (accumulated)

39,642,348

12.1491

481,617,187

 

 

 

 

Accumulated buyback under the Program

43,682,348

12.1430

530,434,426

 

Following the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 69,951,531 own shares, corresponding to 6.63 percent of its share capital.

An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 




