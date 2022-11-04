TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on November 3, 2022 declared the following monthly dividends:
Dividend Per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
$0.07833
January 13, 2023
January 31, 2023
$0.07833
February 15, 2023
February 28, 2023
$0.07833
March 15, 2023
March 31, 2023
About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.
SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c2380.html