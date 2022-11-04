U.S. markets closed

TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on November 3, 2022 declared the following monthly dividends:

Dividend Per Share

Record Date

Payment Date

$0.07833

January 13, 2023

January 31, 2023

$0.07833

February 15, 2023

February 28, 2023

$0.07833

March 15, 2023

March 31, 2023

 

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania,  New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.

SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c2380.html

