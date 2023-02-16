TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on February 16, 2023, declared the following monthly dividends:

Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date $0.07833 April 14, 2023 April 28, 2023 $0.07833 May 15, 2023 May 31, 2023 $0.07833 June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023



About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,965 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c6825.html