TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Cision

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (1),(2) of $126 million, an increase of 30% to the same period in 2021

Free cash flow ("FCF") (1),(3) of $87 million, an increase of 23% to the same period in 2021

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") (1) of $49 million or $0.18 per share, an increase of 23% or $0.03 per share compared to the same period in 2021

Earnings before income taxes of $18 million, a decrease of 36% to the same period in 2021

Cash flow from operating activities of $28 million, a decrease of 65% to the same period in 2021

Other Business Highlights & Updates

Amended and extended the power purchase agreements with New Brunswick Power at the Kent Hills wind facilities for an additional 10-year period through to December 2045, secured an acceptable waiver of the events of default and commenced rehabilitation work which is targeted to be completed by mid-2023

Executed contract extensions with three industrial customers at the Sarnia cogeneration facility that provide for the supply of electricity and/or steam and extend the terms of the original agreements from Dec. 31, 2022 to at least April 30, 2031

Reached agreement with BHP Nickel West ("BHP") to expand the Mount Keith transmission system to support the Northern Goldfields-based operations of BHP. Total construction capital of the project is estimated at AU$50 – $53 million and will generate annual EBITDA of AU$6 – $7 million once completed in the second half of 2023

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

"Our strong second quarter's results reflect the additions of the Windrise and North Carolina Solar facilities. These investments are great additions to our portfolio and have increased our diversification and contracted cash flow," said Todd Stack, President. "In addition, we are continuing to advance our contracting efforts and we were pleased to announce the contract extensions at the Sarnia cogeneration facility with three of our industrial customers. We are targeting to finalize the contracting of Sarnia by the end of the third quarter," added Mr. Todd Stack, President.

Story continues

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

$ millions, unless otherwise stated 3 months ended 6 months ended



June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Renewable energy production (GWh)(2) 1,231 1,051 2,541 2,160 Revenues 139 92 282 218 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 126 97 265 220 Earnings before income taxes 18 28 67 89 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders 13 25 54 77 Cash flow from operating activities 28 79 131 182 Free cash flow(1)(3) 87 71 195 170 Cash available for distribution(1) 49 40 139 130 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 0.05 0.09 0.20 0.29 Free cash flow per share(1)(3)(4) 0.33 0.27 0.73 0.64 Cash available for distribution per share(1)(5) 0.18 0.15 0.52 0.49 Dividends declared and paid per common share 0.23 0.23 0.47 0.47

Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary

The Company's renewable power production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 180 GWh and 381 GWh respectively compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase was mainly due to the production from the recently commissioned Windrise wind facility in Canadian Wind, the acquisition of the economic interests in the North Carolina Solar facility within the US Wind segment, higher wind resources in Canada and in the US, partially offset by the extended facility outage at the Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind facilities.

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $47 million and $64 million respectively compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in revenues was due to higher wind resources in Canada, incremental production from the Windrise wind facility, higher environmental credit sales partially offset by the extended site outage at the Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind facilities. In addition, during the second quarter of 2021, the Company experienced unplanned steam supply outages and steam reconciliation adjustments that did not reoccur within the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $29 million and $45 million respectively compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was a result of higher renewable energy production, an increase in environmental credit sales, the commencement of a new PPA within the Australian Gas segment and recognition of liquidated damages related to Windrise turbine availability. In addition, the prior year included the impact of liquidated damages recognized for steam supply outages within the Canadian Gas segment.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholder for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased by $12 million and $23 million, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021 due to lower finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta, higher asset impairments, higher interest and depreciation costs associated with the commissioning and financing of the Windrise wind facility, higher income tax expense and lower foreign exchange gains. This was partially offset by higher revenues, the receipt of insurance proceeds for the replacement costs for the singular collapsed tower at the Kent Hills site, and recording liquidated damages related to turbine availability on the Windrise wind facility. Finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta was lower as greater distributions were classified as return of capital.

Cash flow from operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $51 million for both periods compared to the same periods in 2021, primarily due to the extended facility outage at the Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind facilities, the settlement of the liquidated damages at Sarnia partly offset by lower finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta, an increase in wind resources in Canada, the incremental production from the Windrise wind facility and higher environmental sales.

FCF for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $16 million and $25 million respectively compared to the same periods in 2021, due to higher adjusted EBITDA, lower current tax expense, partially offset by the settlement of the Sarnia contract liquidated damages provision. In addition, during the three months ended, June 30, 2022 there were lower sustaining capital expenditures in the Australian Gas segment. While, in the six months ended, June 30, 2022, FCF was further offset by an increase in sustaining capital expenditures relating to higher major component replacements in the Canadian Wind segment.

CAFD for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 has increased $9 million for both periods compared to the same periods in 2021, due to higher FCF, partially offset by the commencement of principal repayments on the South Hedland debt and higher tax equity distributions with the acquisition of the North Carolina Solar facility.

Significant Events and Other Updates

Kent Hills Wind Facility Outage Update

On June 2, 2022, the Company announced its rehabilitation plan for the Kent Hills wind facilities together with the execution of amended and extended contracts with NB Power in respect of each of the Kent Hills 1, 2 and 3 facilities for an additional 10-year period and an effective 10 per cent reduction to the original contract prices, commencing January 2023 through December 2033. In addition, both parties have agreed to work in good faith to evaluate the installation of a battery energy storage system at Kent Hills and to consider a potential repowering of Kent Hills at the end of life in 2045. The Company also received a waiver from project bond holders and entered into a supplemental indenture with bond holders.

Mount Keith 132kV Transmission Expansion

On May 3, 2022, the Company exercised its option to acquire an economic interest in the expansion of the Mt. Keith 132kV transmission system in Western Australia, to support the Northern Goldfields-based operations of BHP Nickel West ("BHP"). Total construction capital is estimated between AU$50 million and AU$53 million. Southern Cross Energy, a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation, has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with ASX-listed GenusPlus Group Ltd for the expansion. The project is being developed under the existing PPA with BHP, which has a term of 15 years. It is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023 and will generate annual EBITDA in the range of AU$6 million and AU$7 million. The project will facilitate the connection of additional generating capacity to our network to support BHP's operations and increase their competitiveness as a supplier of low-carbon nickel.

Sarnia Cogeneration Facility Contract Extensions

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company executed contract extensions for the supply of electricity and/or steam with three of its industrial customers at the Sarnia cogeneration facility. These agreements will extend the delivery terms of electricity and/or steam from Dec. 31, 2022 to April 30, 2031 in one case and to Dec. 31, 2032 for the other two, with all agreements being subject to certain conditions, including the Company entering into a new contract with the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (the "IESO"). The current contract with the IESO, in respect of the Sarnia cogeneration facility, expires on Dec. 31, 2025. On July 19, 2021, the IESO released its Annual Acquisition Report, which included draft details for medium- and long-term procurement mechanisms for capacity for 2026 and beyond for existing and new generation. The Company bid into the procurement process developed by the IESO and is seeking to secure a contract extension for the Sarnia cogeneration facility following the end of the current contract term. The Company expects the IESO to announce the successful bids in the third quarter of 2022.

Liquidity and Financial Position

The Company remains highly diversified with facilities that are highly contracted and located in core geographies. Cash flows from the underlying asset portfolio are also supported by the financial strength of customers. The Company continues to maintain a strong financial position and currently has access to over $0.8 billion in liquidity including $218 million of cash.

The Company reaffirms its 2022 financial outlook, which included adjusted EBITDA between $485 million to $525 million and cash available for distribution between $245 million to $285 million.

Notes (1) These items are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS. Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section of this earnings release for further discussion of these items, including, where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. (2) Includes production from Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and US Wind and Solar and excludes Canadian, US and Australian gas-fired generation. Production is not a key revenue driver for gas-fired facilities as most of their revenues are capacity-based. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the adjusted funds from operations was replaced with free cash flow to better reflect the proxy for cash generated from operating activities and the composition of the metric has been changed accordingly. Comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation. (4) Free cash flow ("FCF") per share is calculated as free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period of 267 million shares as at June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - 267 million shares). (5) Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") per share is calculated as CAFD divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period of 267 million shares as at June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - 267 million shares).

Non-IFRS Measures

We evaluate our performance using a variety of measures to provide management and investors with an understanding of our financial position and results. Certain of the measures discussed in this MD&A are not defined under IFRS and, therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, or to be more meaningful than measures as determined in accordance with IFRS when assessing our financial performance or liquidity. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The Company's key non-IFRS measures are adjusted EBITDA, FCF and CAFD. In the fourth quarter of 2021, comparable EBITDA was relabelled as adjusted EBITDA to align with industry standard terminology. The Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was replaced with FCF to better reflect the proxy for cash generated from operating activities. The composition of the metric has been changed accordingly. Notably, tax equity distributions have been removed from the composition of AFFO in the determination of FCF and it has been included in CAFD, as it reflects a settlement of a financial liability. Comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is an important metric for management since it represents our core business profitability. Interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are not included, as differences in accounting treatments may distort our core business results. We present adjusted EBITDA along with operational information of the assets in which we own an economic interest so that readers can better understand and evaluate the drivers of those assets in which we have an economic interest. Since the economic interests are designed to provide the Company with returns as if we owned the assets themselves, presenting the operational information and adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete picture for readers to understand the underlying nature of the investments and the resultant cash flows that would otherwise only be presented as finance income from the investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of our reported EBITDA adjusted to exclude the impact of unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses, asset impairments and insurance recoveries, plus the adjusted EBITDA of the facilities in which we hold an economic interest, which is the facilities' reported EBITDA adjusted for: 1) finance lease income and the change in the finance lease receivable amount; 2) contractually fixed management costs; 3) interest earned on the prepayment of certain transmission costs; 4) the impact of unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses; and 5) asset impairments.

Free Cash Flow

FCF represents the amount of cash that is available from operations and investments in subsidiaries of TransAlta in which we have an economic interest, to invest in growth initiatives, to make scheduled principal repayments on debt, to repay maturing debt, to pay common share dividends or to repurchase common shares. Changes in working capital are excluded so that FCF is not distorted by changes that we consider temporary in nature, reflecting, among other things, the impact of seasonal factors and the timing of receipts and payments.

FCF is calculated as the cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital, less sustaining capital expenditures, distributions paid to subsidiaries' non-controlling interest, finance income from economic interests and principal repayments on lease obligations, plus FCF of the assets owned through economic interests, which is calculated as adjusted EBITDA from the economic interests less interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures, current income tax expense, insurance recovery and working capital and other timing. FCF per share is calculated using the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Cash Available for Distribution

CAFD can be used as a proxy for the cash that will be available to common shareholders of the Company. CAFD is calculated as FCF less tax equity distributions and scheduled principal repayments of amortizing debt.

One of the primary objectives of the Company is to provide reliable and stable cash flows and presenting FCF and CAFD assists readers in assessing our cash flows in comparison to prior periods. See the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section of this earnings release for additional information.

Reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measure are provided below.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Since the economic interests are designed to provide the Company with returns as if we owned the assets ourselves, presenting the operating information and adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete picture to understand the underlying nature of the investments and the resultant cash flows that would otherwise only be presented as finance income from investments.

The following tables reflect adjusted EBITDA and provides reconciliation to earnings before income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:



Owned Assets Economic Interests





3 months ended June 30, 2022 $ millions Canadian Wind Canadian Hydro Canadian Gas Corporate US Wind

and Solar US Gas Australian Gas Total Investments

in economic

interests and

adjustments IFRS financials Revenues(1) 57 10 73 — 31 7 42 220 (81) 139 Fuel, royalties and other costs(2) 5 1 44 — — 4 1 55 (5) 50 Gross margin 52 9 29 — 31 3 41 165 (76) 89 Operations, maintenance, and administration(3) 10 2 9 5 4 1 7 38 (12) 26 Taxes, other than income taxes 2 — — — 2 — — 4 (2) 2 Net other operating income (3) — — — — — — (3) (7) (10) Adjusted EBITDA(4) 43 7 20 (5) 25 2 34 126 (55) 71 Depreciation and amortization

















(36) Asset impairment charge

















(11) Finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta

















3 Interest income

















1 Interest expense

















(12) Foreign exchange gain

















2 Earnings before income tax

















18 (1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of unrealized mark-to market gains or losses. Amounts related to economic interests include finance lease income adjusted for change in finance lease receivable. (2) Amounts related to economic interests include interest earned on the prepayment of certain transmission costs. (3) Amounts related to economic interests include the effect of contractually fixed management costs. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and has no standardized meaning under IFRS. Refer to the Additional IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures sections for further details.



Owned Assets Economic Interests





3 months ended June 30, 2021 $ millions Canadian Wind Canadian Hydro Canadian Gas Corporate US Wind and Solar US Gas Australian Gas Total Investments

in economic

Interests and adjustments IFRS Financials Revenues(1) 47 11 33 — 28 10 41 170 (78) 92 Fuel, royalties and other costs(2) 2 2 21 — — 4 2 31 (6) 25 Gross margin 45 9 12 — 28 6 39 139 (72) 67 Operations, maintenance, and administration(3) 9 1 8 5 5 2 8 38 (15) 23 Taxes, other than income taxes 1 1 1 — 1 — — 4 (1) 3 Adjusted EBITDA(4) 35 7 3 (5) 22 4 31 97 (56) 41 Depreciation and amortization

















(33) Finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta

















20 Interest income

















2 Interest expense

















(9) Foreign exchange gain

















7 Earnings before income tax

















28 (1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses. Amounts related to economic interests include finance lease income adjusted for change in finance lease receivable. (2) Amounts related to economic interests include interest earned on the prepayment of certain transmission costs. (3) Amounts related to economic interests include the effect of contractually fixed management costs. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and has no standardized meaning under IFRS. Refer to the Additional IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures sections for further details.



Owned Assets Economic Interests





6 months ended June 30, 2022 $ millions Canadian Wind Canadian Hydro Canadian Gas Corporate US Wind

and Solar US Gas Australian Gas Total Investments in economic

interests and adjustments IFRS Financials Revenues(1) 127 14 142 — 62 13 85 443 (161) 282 Fuel, royalties and other costs(2) 9 2 84 — 1 7 3 106 (11) 95 Gross margin 118 12 58 — 61 6 82 337 (150) 187 Operations, maintenance, and administration(3) 19 4 17 11 8 2 14 75 (24) 51 Taxes, other than income taxes 3 — 1 — 3 — — 7 (3) 4 Net other operating income (10) — — — — — — (10) (7) (17) Adjusted EBITDA(4) 106 8 40 (11) 50 4 68 265 (116) 149 Depreciation and amortization

















(73) Asset impairment charge

















(11) Finance income related to subsidiaries of TransAlta

















22 Interest income

















2 Interest expense

















(25) Foreign exchange gain

















3 Earnings before income tax















67 (1) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of unrealized mark-to market gains or losses. Amounts related to economic interests include finance lease income adjusted for change in finance lease receivable.

(2) Amounts related to economic interests include interest earned on the prepayment of certain transmission costs.

(3) Amounts related to economic interests include the effect of contractually fixed management costs.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and has no standardized meaning under IFRS. Refer to the Additional IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Measures sections for further details.