TransAm Trucking names new president

Murray Droescher has been tapped to lead refrigerated freight company TransAm Trucking. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

TransAm Trucking has named Murray Droescher as the new president of TransAm Trucking and executive vice president of Jacobson Holdings.

In this role, Droescher will lead the strategic operations of the refrigerated freight company, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Murray’s deep understanding of our organization and his proven track record of driving excellence make him the perfect fit to lead TransAm Trucking,” said Russ McElliott, president of Jacobson Holdings. “His dedication and commitment to our company’s values and vision have been instrumental in shaping our success so far, and we are confident that under his guidance, TransAm will continue to thrive.”

TransAm, founded in 1987, operates a fleet out of its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and maintains terminals in Rockwall, Texas, and Tampa, Florida.

