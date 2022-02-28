U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Transamerica Life Bermuda Launches New Trendsetter Ultra Term Life

·3 min read

New term life plan provides utmost protection for HNW customers whilst giving them the tailored flexibility they need

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB), a leading High Net Worth (HNW) life insurance provider, today announced the launch of its latest term life insurance plan, Trendsetter Ultra Term Life ("Trendsetter Ultra") for the Singapore market.

Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.)
Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.)

Trendsetter Ultra is specially designed for High Net Worth individuals (HNWIs) who require high levels of insurance coverage for their personal or business needs. The plan provides pure protection for a specific period and defined amount. It is well-suited for customers who do not need or want the commitment required by permanent insurance policies.

Key benefits of Trendsetter Ultra include:

  • Flexibility - Customers can select the amount and duration of coverage they need to meet their unique requirements. The policy offers a choice of terms, starting from 5 years with a choice of any duration up to the insured's age 70. Or they may choose term to age 90 for insureds aged 40 and above.

  • Wealth preservation - Provides protection for a family's wealth in the event of an unexpected death or disability. Funds can be used to repay debts or to protect children until they become independent.

  • Business protection - Ensures business continuity, mitigates risk and minimises disruption from the loss of a key employee, business owner or partner.

  • Guaranteed and affordable premiums - Premiums are guaranteed to remain unchanged throughout the policy term, making Trendsetter Ultra a secure financial solution.

  • Choice of policy currency – Customers can choose the policy currency to be in either US dollars (USD) or Singapore dollars (SGD)*, according to their protection needs.

  • Additional riders - Provides extra protection with the following optional riders: accelerated death benefit, accidental death benefit, total and permanent disability benefit and waiver of premium benefit riders.

"Given recent economic trends around the world, we've seen more HNWIs seeking pure protection products for personal and business protection needs. Our distribution partners also have asked for a more flexible, competitive term product - with the ability to underwrite high levels of cover. And being able to choose their policy currency (USD or SGD) is another way this offering adds value to our customers in Singapore," said Chirag Rathod, CEO of TLB. "With the myriad needs of HNW customers, our new Trendsetter Ultra is a natural fit to provide them with the security and peace of mind they're looking for."

*Available to Singapore residents (Region 1S+) only.

About Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.:

Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) is a recognised leading HNW life insurance provider with extensive expertise in all aspects of HNW wealth protection, including handling large sums assured and complex cases supporting legacy and business planning. Transamerica has been in Asia for over 80 years and has been a pioneer in managing universal life portfolios for over 40 years. TLB was awarded an "Outstanding Responsible Insurer" award and "Best-in-Class - Universal Life Product" award for its Universal Life Alpha Pro & Pro Century products at the 12th Benchmark Wealth Management Awards 2021 in Hong Kong. TLB is part of the Aegon Group, a leading, international financial services group providing life insurance, pensions and asset management based in The Hague, Netherlands. Further information about TLB is available here: www.transamericalifebermuda.com

SOURCE Transamerica Life Bermuda

