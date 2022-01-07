U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Transamerica Selects Wendy Boyd to Lead Life Insurance Distribution

·2 min read

BALTIMORE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today that Wendy Boyd has been appointed Head of Life Distribution for the company's Individual Solutions division, which provides individual insurance and investment solutions to customers throughout the U.S.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)

Ms. Boyd will be responsible for sales strategy and execution across a broad portfolio of life insurance solutions. In this distribution role, she will focus on helping to innovate and connect product solutions to the needs of Transamerica's clients. In addition, Ms. Boyd will lead Transamerica's life distributors, brokerage, and agency network teams. She will report to Dave Curry, Chief Distribution Officer for Transamerica's Individual Solutions division.

"Wendy excels at client service and engagement and will grow, retain, and generate new sales," said Mr. Curry. "She is known for her results-driven philosophy, and she has a proven track record of driving new growth initiatives to great success. We welcome Wendy and know her extraordinary talent will be a tremendous asset to Transamerica's growth strategy."

Ms. Boyd brings more than 30 years of industry-related expertise in sales, sales operations, and strategic leadership, in addition to learning and development. She most recently ran Lincoln Financial Group's agency network, driving positive bottom-line business results.

Ms. Boyd earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama. She holds series 7 and 24 securities registrations, as well as life and health licenses.

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

Media inquiries:

Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Erin Yang
(303) 383-5295

Julie Quinlan
(303) 383-5923

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transamerica-selects-wendy-boyd-to-lead-life-insurance-distribution-301456384.html

SOURCE Transamerica

