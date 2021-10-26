U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.25
    +17.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,720.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,588.50
    +92.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.92
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6260
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • Vix

    14.98
    -0.45 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0890
    +0.3900 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,525.78
    -457.05 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.74
    +1,259.06 (+518.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.42
    +48.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Transamerica's Research Finds Retirement Plan Participants Embrace Virtual Education

·4 min read

In a year when isolation was critical for survival, new solutions for old problems emerged.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced key findings from research centered on how retirement plan sponsors and participants have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the requirement to move from in-person to virtual education has impacted engagement.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)
Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)

Transamerica found that remote and virtual meetings actually resulted in reaching more employees because of greater flexibility, accessibility, and convenience. Transamerica's virtual education allows an employee to select a date and time that works for their schedule—including nights and weekends. An employee can meet with a retirement planning consultant by using their phone or computer, accommodating an instant face-to-face interaction. If the call is via computer, participants can benefit from screen-sharing for a more in-depth account review.

"Traditionally, Transamerica's retirement education program had a mixture of in-person and virtual meetings," said Phil Eckman, Chief Operating Officer of Workplace Solutions at Transamerica. "With the pandemic, it was necessary to move swiftly to an entirely virtual model. What we found is that virtual education removes most logistical considerations, making it more convenient and flexible for sponsors and employees. Plan sponsors lauded the convenience of scheduling meetings, as Transamerica offered virtual meeting opportunities over a fifteen-day period, and the employers didn't need to corral employees to provide education. Their employees also expressed appreciation for the convenience to speak with a retirement planning consultant virtually on their schedule."

Transamerica's findings show that in 2020, there was a 25% year-over-year increase in employee education meetings. The research also found that the increase in virtual education seemed to have a direct correlation to other improved metrics:

  • Participants who met with a Transamerica retirement plan consultant had an average contribution rate that was 32% higher than those that did not.

  • There was a 38% higher participation rate for retirement plans whose employees met with a Transamerica retirement plan consultant versus those that did not.

Feedback from participants about their meetings with retirement plan consultants was positive:

  • Ninety-eight percent (98%) said the sessions were "beneficial," with most saying the sessions were "very beneficial" (88%).

  • Ninety-eight percent (98%) of participants were satisfied with their interaction with the retirement plan consultant.

  • Ninety-one percent (91%) were pleased with the ease of scheduling and accessibility to meetings with retirement plan consultants.

"With more companies shifting to a permanent work-from-home or hybrid structure, these statistics show that virtual meetings with retirement plan consultants will be even more important and an effective means to give people the information they need to prepare for retirement," said Eckman. "We cannot predict how the world will evolve post-pandemic. What we do know is that people want financial education, and Transamerica is committed to meeting them wherever they are to have those discussions."

To learn more about Transamerica, contact your financial consultant or visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Securities offered through Transamerica Investors Securities Corporation (TISC), member FINRA, 440 Mamaroneck Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528. Investment advisory services are offered through Transamerica Retirement Advisors, LLC (TRA), registered investment advisor. All Transamerica companies identified are affiliated.

Media inquiries:

Email: Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Hank Williams
(319) 355-7789

Julie Quinlan
(303) 383-5923

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transamericas-research-finds-retirement-plan-participants-embrace-virtual-education-301408681.html

SOURCE Transamerica

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • 3M bests Wall Street sales, earnings targets despite supply chain hangups

    3M Co. posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results for the third quarter and nudged up its sales outlook for the year, a sign that demand remains strong despite distribution issues that have plagued manufacturers around the globe.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Retirement savings contribution credits and more: How Congress can help retirees save

    Congress is considering several proposals that could make retirement savings more worthwhile: student loan matching, retirement credits, and more

  • How the Energy Crisis Helps a Rich Nation to Become Even Richer

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis and a spike in natural gas prices are proving to be a boon for Norway, delivering a flood of revenue for the country that’s already one of the world’s richest.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reap

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Novartis Starts Review of Generic-Drug Unit

    Novartis AG&nbsp;may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Vas Narasimhan says now is the right moment to reconsider its strategic fit, and the company will explore all options. He also discusses third-quarter growth and Covid treatments with Bloomberg's Dani Burger on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • EY CEO on labor shortage: 'Companies that took care of their people' are being rewarded

    In the midst of a severe labor shortage for many industries, companies which offer greater incentives to workers have risen above the pack, says EY CEO of Carmine Di Sibio

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    In a cryptocurrency panel hosted by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the traidtional banking system.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.