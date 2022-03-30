U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Transat announces the appointment of Chrystal Healy as Vice-President, Corporate Responsibility

  • TRZ

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Chrystal Healy as Vice-President, Corporate Responsibility, a newly created position in the Corporation. Ms. Healy will assume her new role on April 4 and will be responsible for implementing an ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) plan, setting and meeting targets, and ensuring full and transparent reporting. Her appointment is in line with Transat's commitment to strengthening its leadership in corporate responsibility and to supporting the related priority objectives of its strategic plan, which include managing and reducing the carbon emissions from its flight operations, developing its people and strengthening diversity and inclusion.

Chrystal Healy (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)
Chrystal Healy (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Chrystal to the Transat team," said Christophe Hennebelle, Chief People, Sustainability and Communications Officer. "Her solid experience in sustainable development with major companies, her vision of integrating this cross-functional role into business strategy, and her leadership and management skills are strengths and sources of innovation and success for our corporate responsibility program, which is important to Transat and its employees, and which is becoming increasingly important to stakeholders, particularly consumers."

Ms. Healy has 15 years of professional experience in corporate responsibility in various industries. She served most recently as Corporate Director, Environment and Sustainability, at Kruger, a privately held company operating in Canada and the United States, particularly in the paper, paperboard and packaging sectors. Previously, Ms. Healy joined, then headed, the Environment and Sustainable Development department at Quebecor, after having held a position in the same area with Quebecor World.

"Transat wants to go even farther," Ms. Healy said. "I am very excited about the opportunity to contribute my experience and expertise to helping the company strengthen the corporate responsibility approach it initiated in 2007 and which is one of the main pillars of its strategic plan."

Ms. Healy holds an MBA from John Molson School of Business (Concordia University) in Montreal as well as an MSc and a BASc in biology from McGill University.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

www.transat.com

Image bank: www.transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c5032.html

