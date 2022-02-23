TRANSAT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARC-PHILIPPE LUMPÉ AS CHIEF AIRLINE OPERATIONS OFFICER

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc-Philippe Lumpé as Chief Airline Operations Officer. In this role, Mr. Lumpé will be in charge of all of the Company's airline operations, replacing Jean-François Lemay, who has helmed Air Transat since 2013. Mr. Lumpé is scheduled to assume his new duties on June 1, subject to receiving his work permit in Canada. Mr. Lemay, whose departure was announced previously, will work alongside him during a transition period.

Mr. Lumpé is currently based in London as Director, Turnaround & Restructuring, Aerospace & Defence for AlixPartners, a global business consulting firm. He has over 20 years of professional experience in the aviation industry and has held various management positions, including with Virgin Atlantic Airways, Qatar Airways, Air Berlin and Thomas Cook Airlines, after serving as a pilot for Lufthansa and holding several posts in the German armed forces, where he now holds the rank of reserve lieutenant colonel.

Mr. Lumpé holds a PhD in business administration from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, as well as a master's degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Hagen in Germany. Mr. Lumpé is fluent in French, English, German and Spanish.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc-Philippe to the Transat team," said Transat President and CEO Annick Guérard. "His extensive experience in aviation, particularly in the areas of operations, quality, maintenance, procurement and IT, as well as his managerial skills, both strategic and operational, are undeniable assets for the long-term recovery and development of our aviation activities."

Ms. Guérard added: "I want to express my sincere thanks to Jean-François for the many years he has devoted to Transat, and in particular his nearly 10 years leading Air Transat. As a pillar of the excellent relationship we have with our unionized staff, Jean-François has demonstrated an unwavering commitment and has led key initiatives for the airline which are laying solid foundations for the future, including the reduction of air costs and transformation of the fleet."

Mr. Lumpé stated: "I am very excited to be joining an airline that is known among its Canadian and international customers for its operational efficiency and friendly service. As part of Transat's senior management team, I will put my energy and skills to work on an ambitious strategic plan to further develop everything that makes Air Transat the world's best leisure airline and to ensure its long-term success."

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

