Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the ten candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. Transat's Board of Directors now includes Raymond Bachand, Chairman of the Board since 2021, Lucie Chabot, Valérie Chort, Daniel Desjardins, Annick Guérard, Susan Kudzman, Stéphane Lefebvre, Ian Rae, Philippe Sureau and Julie Tremblay.

Following are the results of the vote:



Vote For

Withhold

Number Percentage

Number Percentage Raymond Bachand 11,979,386 98.21%

218,612 1.79% Lucie Chabot 11,989,451 98.29%

208,547 1.71% Valérie Chort 11,988,982 98.29%

209,016 1.71% Daniel Desjardins 12,006,787 98.46%

188,411 1.54% Annick Guérard 11,986,997 98.27%

211,001 1.73% Susan Kudzman 11,973,014 98.16%

224,984 1.84% Stéphane Lefebvre 12,015,036 98.50%

182,962 1.50% Ian Rae 11,984,010 98.25%

213,988 1.75% Philippe Sureau 12,002,959 98.40%

195,039 1.60% Julie Tremblay 11,975,612 98.18%

222,386 1.82%

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

