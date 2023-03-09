Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members

MONTREAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the eleven candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. The Transat Board of Directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Following are the results of the vote:



Vote FOR

Vote AGAINST

Number Percentage

Number Percentage Geneviève Brouillette 11,945,068 98.13 %

227,697 1.87 % Lucie Chabot 11,936,307 98.06 %

236,458 1.94 % Valérie Chort 11,957,452 98.23 %

215,313 1.77 % Robert Coallier 11,959,848 98.25 %

212,917 1.75 % Daniel Desjardins 11,961,106 98.26 %

211,659 1.74 % Annick Guérard 11,931,202 98.02 %

241,563 1.98 % Susan Kudzman 11,920,748 97.93 %

252,017 2.07 % Stéphane Lefebvre 11,947,808 98.15 %

224,957 1.85 % Bruno Matheu 11,962,330 98.27 %

210,435 1.73 % Ian Rae 11,925,508 97.97 %

247,257 2.03 % Julie Tremblay 11,923,661 97.95 %

249,104 2.05 %



About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline in North America by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, U.S. and Canadian destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

