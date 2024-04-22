When Will Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Transat A.T. Inc.'s (TSE:TRZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Transat A.T. Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. The CA$130m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$25m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$30m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Transat A.T's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Transat A.T is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Canadian Airlines analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of CA$36m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Transat A.T's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Transat A.T is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

