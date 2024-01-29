Transat A.T (TSE:TRZ) investors are sitting on a loss of 27% if they invested five years ago

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 40% in the last quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 27% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Transat A.T isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Transat A.T saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 5% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

It's good to see that Transat A.T has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Transat A.T better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Transat A.T is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

