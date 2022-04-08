U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,565.75
    +29.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.20
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    +0.83 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6770
    +0.0250 (+0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -0.81 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    -0.0053 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3550
    +0.3850 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,384.98
    -335.32 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.09
    +7.42 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.49
    +81.68 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Transatlantic data transfers 'deal in principle' faces tough legal review

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

The political agreement reached late last month between the European Union and the US administration on a new transatlantic data transfers pact which aims to end years of legal uncertainty for businesses exporting data from the bloc is not yet a done deal. The deal in principle faces scrutiny in the coming months once the full text is published -- and will most likely face fresh (and fast) legal challenges if it does get adopted so everything hinges on the detail.

Yesterday the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), which advises on compliance with EU data protection law, put out a statement signalling where it will be directing its attention when it reviews this detail -- saying it will be paying "special attention to how this political agreement is translated into concrete legal proposals".

"The EDPB looks forward to assessing carefully the improvements that the new framework may bring in light of EU law, CJEU case law and previous recommendations of the Board, once the EDPB receives all supporting documents from the European Commission," the Board wrote.

"In particular, the EDPB will analyse whether the collection of personal data for national security purposes is limited to what is strictly necessary and proportionate. In addition, the EDPB will examine how the announced independent redress mechanism respects EEA individuals’ right to an effective remedy and to a fair trial. More specifically, the EDPB will look into whether any new authority part of this mechanism has access to relevant information, including personal data, when exercising its mission and whether it can adopt decisions binding on the intelligence services. The EDPB will also consider whether there is a judicial remedy against this authority’s decisions or inaction."

The EDPB also warned that the political deal is not yet a legal agreement -- emphasizing that data exporters must continue to comply with the case law of the bloc's top court in the meanwhile; and especially with the July 2020 ruling by the CJEU, aka Schrems II, which struck down the last EU-US data transfers deal (aka, the EU-US Privacy Shield).

Talking up the political deal reached last month to replace the defunct Privacy Shield, the Biden administration said the US has committed to putting in place "new safeguards" which it said would ensure that state surveillance agencies' data-gathering activities will be "necessary and proportionate" and linked to "defined national security objectives".

The clash between the primacy of US surveillance laws and robust EU privacy rights remains the fundamental schism -- so it's difficult to see how any new deal will be able to stand against fresh legal challenges unless it commits to putting hard limits on US mass surveillance programs.

The replacement deal will also need to create a proper avenue for EU individuals to seek and obtain redress if they believe US intelligence agencies have unlawfully targeted them. And that also looks difficult.

Last month, ahead of the announcement of the political agreement, The Hill reported on a US Supreme Court ruling in a case related to FBI surveillance that it suggested made the chance of a deal harder -- as the court reinforced state secrets privilege for spying cases by finding that Congress did not eliminate this privilege when it enacted surveillance reforms in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

"Though the opinion left open the possibility that people such as the Fazaga plaintiffs nonetheless could pursue claims based on public information about the government’s surveillance, most people need sensitive information from the government to help prove that its surveillance was illegal. The decision could make it easier for the government to shield such information from judges, and therefore harder for most people challenging surveillance to prove their claims and obtain justice in court," the publication reported.

The need for deeper reforms of FISA has been a key call from critics of previous EU-US data transfer deals (before Privacy Shield there was Safe Harbor -- which was struck down by the CJEU in 2015).

Last month the White House said the deal agreed in principle would enable EU individuals to "seek redress from a new multi-layer redress mechanism that includes an independent Data Protection Review Court that would consist of individuals chosen from outside the U.S. Government who would have full authority to adjudicate claims and direct remedial measures as needed".

However the legal status of this "Review Court" will be key -- as the EDPB's statement underlines.

Moreover, if the US Supreme Court takes a different view which essentially overrides any deal the Biden administration is promising by making it impossible for EU individuals to obtain the information they need to be able to bring a claim against the US government that would undermine the ability of EU people to actually obtain redress... And, well, the CJEU has made it crystal clear that EU individuals subject to illegal surveillance in a third country must have a genuine and meaningful way to pursue accountability.

The EDPB's statement elucidates exactly these concerns -- with the Board flagging that any "new authority" set up under a claim of delivering redress will need "access to relevant information, including personal data" in order to be able to live up to that mission; and will also need to be able to adopt decisions that are binding on the intelligence services.

It's worth remembering that the Privacy Shield 'ombudsperson' regime which was tested in Privacy Shield didn't pass muster with the CJEU -- both on grounds of independence and because of the inability for the ombudsperson to adopt decisions that are binding on the intelligence services.

How different a "Data Protection Review Court" would be in those regards remains to be seen.

Max Schrems, the EU privacy campaigner who successfully brought down the last two EU-US data transfers deals, remains sceptical that the latest 'fix' offers anything substantially different -- recently tweeting another eye-catching visual metaphor to illustrate his early assessment...

Failing genuine surveillance reform in the US it may well be that squaring the data transfers circle is as steep a challenge as it has proved the last two times around the block. But even if the political imperative inside the EU to do a deal overrides obvious legal gaps -- as it did when the last Commission ignored concerns and adopted the Privacy Shield -- that will just mean the two sides are buying time until the next CJEU strike down.

Likely not very much time either.

While Safe Harbor stood for 15 years, Privacy Shield only lasted four -- and Schrems has suggested a fresh challenge to another flawed replacement would be fast tracked into the CJEU "within months" of a final decision to adopt it. So EU lawmakers have been warned.

EU, US agree on data transfer deal to replace defunct Privacy Shield

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Unexpectedly Slashes Rates as Focus Pivots to Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate the most in nearly two decades, offering relief to the recession-bound economy in a sign of confidence it can start to reverse some of the steep monetary tightening delivered after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Run

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Russian Troops Brag They Bombed Fleeing Families at Train Station

    ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty ImagesA few minutes before it became clear that women, children and elderly people were among the at least 39 dead and nearly 100 known to be injured when a missile struck the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers were bragging about the hit on Telegram. The missile struck the main evacuation center in the area and seemed to herald the beginning of an intensified offensive that Russia warned was coming. Minutes later, the messages, which in

  • Journalists grapple with the media's role in losing the trust of the public

    At a conference in Chicago on Thursday on disinformation, journalists discussed how the mainstream media has lost the confidence of a substantial segment of its audience.

  • Race On to Rearm Eastern Front That May Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanctions t

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

    Biden has a sneaky path to an infrastructure victory — even without Build Back Better

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Russia laments 'significant losses' as Ukraine braces for major offensive

    Russia on Thursday appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage. In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended it from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis."

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldInternational sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime sank

  • Ukrainian sniper ‘Charcoal’ is lauded as modern-day ‘Lady Death’

    Markswoman vows to ‘take out’ invading Russian forces

  • European Gas Prices Rebound Amid Worries Over Ukraine Transit

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices gained after five days of declines on concerns that Russian flows through key transit country Ukraine may be disrupted. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldRussian military ope

  • EU forms team to start jointly buying non-Russian gas

    The European Union has launched a platform for European Union countries to jointly buy gas and liquefied natural gas as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels and build a buffer against supply shocks. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to record peaks and put the EU on a mission to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels by increasing imports from other countries and expanding renewable energy faster. EU country leaders approved joint gas buying at a summit last month, which members including Spain and Greece had called for to provide a buffer against potential supply disruptions.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Macron could be in trouble for hiring McKinsey to help run France

    The French president is under fire over private consultancies in an investigation dubbed "l'affaire McKinsey."

  • Milley Says Ukrainians Using Land Mines 'Effectively,' Reopening Debate About Controversial Weapons

    Land mines have long been decried by human rights organizations because they are often left behind after a conflict, indiscriminately killing and maiming civilians.

  • UK Officials Say Russian Troops Are Running Low On Supplies, Morale

    The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.

  • Canadian dollar hits 2-week low on hawkish Fed outlook

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors adjusted to the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance and awaited the presentation of Canada's federal budget. "The loonie feels as though it is underperforming after a strong start to the week," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The Fed comments this week put the focus back on the USD."