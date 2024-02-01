Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 30, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Transcat, Inc., Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Tom Barbato, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Thomas Barbato: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks and then, we will open the call up for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday. Both the earnings release and the slides that we will reference during our prepared remarks can be found on our website transcat.com in the Investor Relations section. If you would please refer to Slide 2, as you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference.

These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially, from where we are today. These factors are outlined in the news release as well as in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the company, as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or correct any of the forward-looking statements contained in this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Please review our forward-looking statements in conjunction with these precautionary factors. Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance.

You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We've provided reconciliations of non-GAAP to compare GAAP measures in the tables accompanying the earnings release. With that, I'll turn the call over to Lee.

Lee Rudow: Thank you, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Transcat continues to make excellent progress on key initiatives across our entire business portfolio. The operating results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 have been outstanding. Turning specifically to the third quarter, consolidated revenue grew 14% to $65.2 million, driven by strong demand for our broad suite of services. Consolidated gross margin expanded 350 basis points to 32.1% and was driven by margin expansion in both our Service and Distribution segments. Adjusted EBITDA grew 39% from prior year to $9.1 million. Let me spend a few minutes on each of our operating segments, we'll start with Service. Consistent revenue growth continues to be fostered by recurring revenue streams in highly regulated markets, strong customer retention, and a differentiated value proposition.

Transcat has built a very strong reputation for execution and delivering services that consistently meet the needs of our demanding customers. We continue to reside where the cost of failure is high and our services are critical component to our customers' processes. Today approximately 60% of our service business comes from the highly regulated life science sector, because of the criticality of our services, this is not an easy place to be, but it's where we want to be, it's where our tagline Calibrated by Transcat resonates, the most. In the third quarter, we grew overall service revenue by 15%, 9% was organic growth. This represents the 59th straight quarter of year-over-year service revenue growth. We have grown in the high-single digits or better for each of the last two years and we anticipate doing the same in fiscal 2024.

In addition to revenue growth, we continue to focus on margin expansion. Strategically, we focus on operational excellence, which includes increased levels of automation, robotics, and process improvements. In the third quarter, service gross margin increased 250 basis points versus prior year to 32.5%. And it’s always margin gains are supported by strong organic growth and the associated operating leverage that's inherent in our Service segment. Turning to Distribution. The growth of our rental business further accelerated by the Axiom acquisition, drove gross margin expansion of 530 basis points from prior year third quarter. In fact, the transformation of our distribution segment by growth in rentals has driven approximately 1000 basis points of gross margin expansion since 2016, and a continued mix change towards rentals provides further opportunities to improve distribution margins as we enter fiscal 2025 and beyond.

Internally, we say all roads lead to calibration, and our distribution and rental businesses continue to be an important generator of leads for our calibration services business. Overall, as we mentioned in the earnings release, we are extremely pleased with our performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Our adjusted EBITDA increase of 39% highlights Transcat's ability to deliver on the high expectations our shareholders have for consistent revenue and margin growth. Furthermore, the strong performance of recent acquisitions demonstrates the effective allocation of capital. We have successfully identified, acquired, and integrated dynamic companies that align with our strategy, and our disciplined approach drives differentiation, our integration process enables new acquisitions, such as the recent deal with Axiom to very quickly be accretive to the overall company.

We ended the third quarter well positioned financially with strong operating cash flow generation and balance sheet capacity, both of which allow us to actively pursue the M&A opportunities that comprise our current, robust, acquisition pipeline. With that, I'll turn things over to Tom, for a more detailed review of our third quarter financials.

Thomas Barbato: Thanks, Lee. I'll start on Slide 4 of the earnings deck posted on our website, which provides detail regarding our revenue on a consolidated basis and by segment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The third quarter consolidated revenue of $65.2 million was up 14% versus prior year, on service segment strength and growth -- our distribution business. Looking at it by segment. Service revenue growth remained very strong at 15%, with 9% of the growth coming organically and the other 6% from acquisition. As Lee mentioned, demand remains strong in the Services segment, as our differentiated value proposition continues to resonate well with our customers. Turning to Distribution. Revenue of $23.7 million grew 10% from the prior year.

We continue to see growth in the higher margin rental business, which also benefited from the Axiom Test Equipment acquisition. Turning to Slide 5. Our consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of $20.9 million was up 28% from the prior year and our gross margin expanded 350 basis points in the third quarter. Service gross margin expanded 250 basis points. The service margin increase further reflects our ability to leverage organic service growth, higher levels of technician productivity in our differentiated value proposition. Distribution segment gross margin of 31.5% was up 530 basis points, driven by a larger mix of higher margin rental revenue including impacts from the previously mentioned Axiom acquisition. Turning to Slide 6. Q3 net income of $3.3 million increased 109% from prior year driven by strong operational performance and also benefited from a material reduction in interest expense.

As a reminder, early in the third quarter, we completed what we believe to be a successful secondary offering, which allowed us to pay down our revolving credit facility in full, which drove the significant reduction in interest expense. Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.38, up 81% versus the same period in the prior year. We report adjusted diluted earnings per share as well to normalize for the impacts of upfront and ongoing acquisition-related costs. Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.56 increased $0.21, or 60% from the prior year. Flipping into Slide 7, where we show our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. We use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP -- which is non-GAAP to gauge the performance of our business because we believe it is the best measure of our operating performance and ability to generate cash.

As we continue to execute on our acquisition strategy, this metric becomes even more important to highlight as it does adjust for one-time deal related transaction costs, as well as increased levels of non-cash expenses, that will hit our income statement from acquisition purchase accounting. With that in mind, third quarter consolidated EBITDA of $9.1 million was up 39% from the same quarter, in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points. Both segments had adjusted EBITDA growth compared to last year. As always, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating income and net income can be found in the supplemental section of this presentation. Moving to Slide 8, operating free cash flow significantly improved from last year as cash from operations was $12.9 million higher than prior year.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $800,000 higher than prior year and continued to be centered around service segment capabilities, technology, including automation, investments in our rental asset pool, and further growth projects. Slide 9 highlights our strong balance sheet. At quarter end, we had total net cash of $30.5 million, with a leverage ratio of 0.12x, and the full $80 million available under our credit facility. Lastly, we expect to file our Form 10-Q on January 31. With that, I'll turn it back to you, Lee.

Lee Rudow: Thanks, Tom. The future remains bright for Transcat. Transcat's portfolio of services is both deep and broad and positions Transcat as a true leader in a highly regulated industries we serve. Our focus on the customer experience is a top priority as we strive to increase our long-term competitive advantage. As we work our way through the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we continue to be positioned to deliver high-single digit to low double-digit organic service growth for the full fiscal year. Over time, we also expect continued and sustainable gross margin expansion. We believe the Service segment has a substantial runway ahead for growth both organically and through acquisition. Our active and diverse acquisition pipeline enables strategic accretive acquisitions that drive synergistic growth opportunities and will be a key component of our go-forward strategy.

As I closed last quarter's earnings call by saying at Transcat, we expect to get bigger and we expect to get better, that's the Transcat way. And with that, we can open the call for questions, operator.

