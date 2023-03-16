U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Implantation Procedure (Transfemoral, Transapical, Transaortic), By Material, By Mechanism, By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, expanding at 7.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The rising geriatric population and the prevalence of risk factors like aortic valve stenosis (AS) and other diseases continue to drive the demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.

According to the World Heart Federation 2022, rheumatic heart disease affected 39 million individuals globally. It is a disorder in which rheumatic fever permanently damages the heart valves. According to a January 2022 published study titled '

As a result of these figures, the demand for TAVR is expected to rise in the coming years, contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of heart valve disease and increased regulatory approvals for novel and sophisticated TAVR devices drive market growth.

The rising prevalence of AS disease is a main factor driving the market's expansion. For instance, in January 2022, JenaValve Technology, Inc. formed a strategic alliance with an exclusive technology licensing agreement with Peijia Medical Limited in China. According to the terms of the deal, Peijia has been granted exclusive rights in China to produce and distribute JenaValve's Trilogy TAVR systems for treating patients with significant symptomatic aortic regurgitation (AR) and severe symptomatic AS.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Report Highlights

  • Based on the implantation procedure, the transfemoral segment held the largest market share of 53.6% in terms of revenue in 2022. Transfemoral is the most performed procedure in comparison with transapical, transaortic, and other implantation procedures. Moreover, smaller profile devices and expandable sheaths can be successfully delivered via the transfemoral technique

  • Based on material, the nitinol segment held the largest market share of 41.8% in 2022. Nitinol has strong biological and elastic properties, making it an ideal material for transcatheter heart valves

  • Based on the mechanism, the balloon-expandable valve segment held the largest market share of 57% in 2022. It promises robust growth due to its higher gradients when deployed in bicuspid anatomies and due to an increase in the rate of annular ruptures

  • Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of 90.3% in 2022. This is mainly due to the increasing patient base, increased TAVR procedures undertaken in hospitals, and favorable reimbursement scenarios

  • In 2022, North America dominated the global market with a share of around 38.2%. The primary drivers for market expansion are the rising prevalence of heart valve illness, the increased number of heart valve replacement procedures, product advancements, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure

  • According to the 2022 American College of Cardiology Foundation, the prevalence of AS is increasing in the U.S., with more than 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. suffering from AS

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5714.3 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$10200 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 5 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Implantation Procedure Analysis
5.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Implantation Procedure Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Implantation Procedure Market: Segment Dashboard:
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Implantation Procedure Segment
5.3.1 Transfemoral
5.3.2 Transapical
5.3.3 Transaortic

Chapter 6 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Material Analysis
6.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Material Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Material Market: Segment Dashboard:
6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Material Segment
6.3.1 Nitinol
6.3.2 Cobalt Chromium
6.3.3 Stainless Steel
6.3.4 Others

Chapter 7 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Mechanism Analysis
7.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Mechanism Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
7.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Mechanism Market: Segment Dashboard:
7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Mechanism Segment
7.3.1 Balloon-Expanding Valve
7.3.2 Self-Expanding Valve

Chapter 8 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: End-Use Analysis
8.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
8.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard:
8.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The End-Use Segment
8.3.1 Hospitals
8.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.3 Others

Chapter 9 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Inc

  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Jenavalve Technology, Inc.

  • Bracco Spa

  • Transcatheter Technologies Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3c2rd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


