U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.00
    -2.15 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,692.38
    +35.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.29
    +5.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.10
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.95
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.90
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    +0.0410 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0810
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,821.15
    +363.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.81
    +1.11 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.63
    +60.35 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market Size Will Attain US$ 25.5 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.0% | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·5 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures Driving the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market

New York, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is currently valued at around US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Sales of the market are set to witness growth at a CAGR of 13.0% and be valued at around US$ 25.5 Billion by 2033. The U.S., Germany, Russia, France, and Canada account for most demand within the global market, currently holding around 79.5% market share.

This growth can be attributed to increasing demand from geriatric population who are more likely to suffer from weakened heart muscles due to age related health issues such as coronary artery disease and hypertension; which makes them more prone towards suffering from cardiac ailments and requiring Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair.

Additionally, technological advancements in Transcatheter heart valve technologies have improved patient safety outcomes due to their reduced invasiveness and quicker recovery times compared to conventional surgery techniques. Furthermore, regulatory bodies in various countries such as the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have approved Transcatheter valves for use on pediatric patients who were previously excluded from receiving such treatment options due to their age and size limitation; leading towards further growth of this market over time.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11167  

An increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing demand for TAVR procedures, and growing geriatric population are few of the factors propelling the global market. Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is a rapidly growing industry, aimed at improving the lives of patients suffering from heart valve diseases. Transcatheter heart valve replacement repair procedures are less invasive than traditional open-heart surgeries, and the market is expected to continue growing at a significant rate.

Market Dynamics:

The Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of heart valve diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the growing demand for transcatheter heart valve replacement repair devices due to their effectiveness and efficiency. Additionally, technological advancements and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies are also fueling market growth.

However, the market also faces several challenges, including high costs associated with Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair procedures, lack of skilled professionals, and the risk of adverse events associated with the devices.

Market Players:

  • Abbott

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

  • Medtronic plc

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • JenaValve Technology, Inc.

  • Meril Life Sciences

  • Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited

  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation

  • Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

  • Suzhou Jiecheng Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Peijia Medical Limited

  • Blue Sail Medical Co., Ltd.

These companies are focusing on developing advanced products and expanding their product portfolios to stay competitive in the market.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11167

Market Segmentation:

The global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

  • By product type, the market is segmented into transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR), and transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement (TPVR). Among these, TAVR is the most widely used product type due to its effectiveness and efficiency in treating aortic valve diseases.

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into aortic valve stenosis, aortic valve regurgitation, mitral valve stenosis, mitral valve regurgitation, pulmonary valve stenosis, and pulmonary valve regurgitation. Aortic valve stenosis is the most common application for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair procedures, accounting for the majority of the market share.

  • Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories. Hospitals are the largest end-users of Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair devices, due to the high volume of patients they treat.

Regional Analysis:

The global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the largest market share, due to the high prevalence of heart valve diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair procedures, rising healthcare spending, and the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11167

The Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market is expected to continue growing at a significant rate, driven by the rising prevalence of heart valve diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the growing demand for transcatheter heart valve replacement repair devices. However, the market also faces several challenges, including high costs associated with Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair procedures.

In conclusion, it can strongly be inferred that Transcather Heart Valve Replacement Repair will witness tremendous growth over period due its increasing demand among aging population coupled with strategic initiatives taken by key players as well as regulatory authorities towards making it standard procedure for treating cardiac ailments today . This provides lucrative opportunities for players operating within this space along with healthcare service providers looking forward towards adopting newer technologies into their repertoire .

Other Trending Reports:

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic finishes lengthy spacecraft upgrades, plans Q2 commercial service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc has completed a lengthy upgrade period for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, with commercial service on track to begin in the second quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday. The company, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, had suspended flights of the spaceplane VSS Unity and its carrier plane in 2021 to make various spacecraft enhancements, delaying the company's debut customer mission to the edge of space. "Our near-term objective for commercial spaceline operations is to safely deliver recurring flights with our current ships while providing an unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement on the company's Q4 and year-end 2022 earnings.

  • Car Debt Is Piling Up as More Americans Owe Thousands More Than Vehicles Are Worth

    (Bloomberg) -- Chris Martin knew he needed a bigger car as the birth of his fourth child approached, but he and his wife were already $14,000 underwater on their two vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysS

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Weighs In On ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip equipment as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, says Bank of America in a report on the ChatGPT phenomenon.

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges: Reuters

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

    The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

  • GM to Axe Hundreds of Jobs. But It’s Not About Cutting Costs.

    General Motors is cutting salaried and executive staff positions, after saying earlier this year that it didn’t plan layoffs. GM (ticker: GM) representatives on Tuesday said the cuts affected a small number of employees and an internal memo said the reductions were related to performance, according to a MarketWatch report. The Detroit News reported that 500 employees would lose their jobs.

  • 'Momma can't protect you': Dave Ramsey has a blunt message for young adults still living with their parents — 3 things you need to do to get ahead (and get your own place)

    Ramsey’s not mad at Gen Z, he’s just disappointed.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • Kohl's swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

    Kohl's swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and sales slumped as the department store was forced to slash prices to get customers to buy clothing as inflation squeezed family budgets. The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook Wednesday that fell below Wall Street expectations, sending shares tumbling more than 7% in premarket trading. A number of major retailers, Target, Walmart and Home Depot among them, have issued weaker financial outlooks for 2023 in a challenging economic environment for Americans.

  • Not Every Buffett Stock is a Good Value: Three to Avoid Now

    Morningstar lists three Buffett holdings that are currently overvalued, according to its fair value estimates.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall, manufacturing data on tap

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday morning ahead of manufacturing data.

  • Elon Musk To Deliver Third Tesla 'Master Plan' At Austin Investor Day As EV Rivals Close Gap

    Elon Musk has a mixed record on long-term promises, but his vision remains crucial for the global EV market.

  • Marc Benioff’s Salesforce fairy tale is crumbling down around him

    Salesforce has been a unique tech company, able to sell itself as a "family" while generating near-universal praise from Wall Street. But that is changing.