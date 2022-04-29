U.S. markets closed

Transcenta to Present Clinical Trial Data of TST001 and MSB0254 at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

·5 min read
In this article:
  • 6628.HK

SUZHOU, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that the abstracts of TST001 and MSB0254 have been accepted by the 2022 annual meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology ("2022 ASCO Annual Meeting"). The abstracts are named "A Phase I Study of TST001, a High Affinity Humanized Anti-CLDN18.2 Monoclonal Antibody, in Combination with Capecitabine and Oxaliplatin (CAPOX) as a First Line Treatment of Advanced G/GEJ Cancer" and "A Phase I Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of MSB0254 in Chinese Solid Tumor Patients" respectively.

The ASCO Annual Meeting showcases the most cutting-edge research in clinical oncology and state-of-the-art advanced cancer therapies and is the world's most influential and prominent scientific gathering of the clinical oncology community. This year's ASCO Annual Meeting will take place both online and in-person (McCormick Place; Chicago, IL) on June 3–7, 2022.

TST001 (Claudin18.2)
Abstract Number: 4062
Session Date and Time: June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT
Title: A Phase I Study of TST001, a High Affinity Humanized Anti-CLDN18.2 Monoclonal Antibody, in Combination with Capecitabine and Oxaliplatin (CAPOX) as a First Line Treatment of Advanced G/GEJ Cancer
First author: Professor Jifang Gong, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Research Institute
Presentation Format: Poster

MSB0254 (VEGFR2)
Abstract Number: 3023
Session Date and Time: June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT
Title: A Phase I Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of MSB0254 in Chinese Solid Tumor Patients
First author: Professor Tianshu Liu, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University
Presentation Format: Poster

About TST001

TST001 is a high affinity humanized anti-Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) activities and potent anti-tumor activities in tumor xenograft models. TST001 is the second Claudin18.2 targeting antibody therapeutic candidate being developed globally. TST001 is generated using Transcenta's Immune Tolerance Breaking Technology (IMTB) platform. TST001 kills Claudin18.2 expressing tumor cells by mechanisms of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Leveraging advanced bioprocessing technology, the fucose content of TST001 was significantly reduced during the production, which further enhanced NK cells mediated ADCC activity of TST001. Clinical trials for TST001 are ongoing in China and US (NCT04396821, NCT04495296/CTR20201281). TST001 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by FDA for the treatment of patients with gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction (GC/GEJ).

About MSB0254

MSB0254 is a high affinity humanized anti-VEGFR-2 mAb, with an anti-tumor mechanism of action by inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. MSB0254 has been generated using Transcenta's in-house antibody discovery platform. VEGFR-2 is overexpressed in neovascular tumor endothelial cells in many tumors in comparison to normal endothelial cells. Vascular permeability, survival and migration of the vascular endothelial cells are controlled by the VEGFR-2 pathway. VEGFR-2 inhibitors has been shown to be able to inhibit tumor-induced angiogenesis and effectively block tumor growth, and thus may have a potential therapeutic role in multiple tumor types.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Contacts

Public Relations: pr@transcenta.com
Investor Relations: ir@transcenta.com
Business Development: bd@transcenta.com

