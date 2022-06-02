U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,802.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,566.00
    +15.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.32
    -2.94 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0870
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,775.45
    -2,126.19 (-6.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.96
    -35.24 (-5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,329.95
    -127.94 (-0.47%)
     

Transcenta Releases Phase I Clinical Data of TST001 in Combination with CAPOX as the First Line Treatment of Advanced and Metastatic G/GEJ Cancer at ASCO 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6628.HK

SUZHOU, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that clinical data for the dose-escalation part of the Phase I study of TST001 in combination with CAPOX as the first line treatment of advanced and metastatic G/GEJ cancer has been published on the ASCO's website: https://conferences.asco.org/am/attend.

The data showed that TST001 in combination with CAPOX as the first line treatment of patients with advanced and metastatic G/GEJ cancer is well tolerated and encouraging preliminary anti-tumor activities have been observed. The recruitment for the current cohort is ongoing, and the safety and efficacy of the combination of TST001+CAPOX as first line treatment for patients with advanced and metastatic G/GEJ cancer will be further evaluated.

TST001（Claudin18.2）
Abstract Number: 4062
Session Date and Time: June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT
Title: A Phase I Study of TST001, a High Affinity Humanized Anti-Claudin18.2 Monoclonal Antibody, in Combination with Capecitabine and Oxaliplatin (CAPOX) as a First Line Treatment of Advanced G/GEJ Cancer
First author: Professor Jifang Gong, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Research Institute
Presentation Format: Poster

The study aimed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of TST001 in combination with CAPOX as the first line treatment of patients with advanced G/GEJ cancer. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04495296). Chinese patients with advanced G/GEJ cancer who had not received prior systemic treatment were enrolled regardless of Claudin18.2 expression in the dose escalation phase following 3+3 design; the safety and efficacy profile was being further evaluated in the dose expansion phase.

As of April 5, 2022, 14 patients had been dosed with TST001 at 1, 3, 6 or 8 mg/kg plus CAPOX Q3W in the dose escalation phase, and 12 patients at 6 mg/kg Q3W in the expansion phase. No subject experienced dose-limiting toxicity. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mostly grade 1-2, including nausea, hypoalbuminemia, anemia, vomiting, and AST increased. Among the 9 subjects in the dose-escalation phase without Claudin18.2 selection who had measurable lesions and had received at least one posttreatment tumor assessments, 5 achieved partial response and 3 achieved stable disease as the best overall response per RECIST1.1.

"Claudin18.2 has been validated as a novel target and promising anti-tumor activity has been observed in the phase II FAST clinical trial of IMAB362." said Professor Lin Shen from Beijing Cancer Hospital. "According to efficacy and safety results from trials thus far, TST001 showed manageable safety profile and encouraging anti-tumor activities in Claudin18.2 expressing treatment naïve gastric cancer patients. I am looking forward to further evaluating this combo therapy in a randomized global multi-center phase III registration trial in Claudin18.2 positive gastric cancer patients."

"From the dose-escalation phase, we are very pleased to show that TST001 is well tolerated and displayed encouraging clinical response in combination with chemotherapy in Claudin18.2 unselected first line gastric cancer patients." said Dr. Michael Shi, EVP, Head of Global R&D and CMO of Transcenta. "We will continue to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this combination and plan to initiate a multi-center global registration enabling trial in Claudin18.2 positive first line gastric cancer patients. The development will be supported by our proprietary Claudin18.2 companion diagnostic kit being developed in parallel and strong in-house CMC capabilities. We believe that TST001 in combination with chemotherapy could provide a novel option for the treatment of Claudin18.2 positive gastric cancer patients globally."

About TST001

TST001 is a high affinity humanized anti-Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) activities and potent anti-tumor activities in tumor xenograft models. TST001 is the second Claudin18.2 targeting antibody therapeutic candidate being developed globally. TST001 is generated using Transcenta's Immune Tolerance Breaking Technology (IMTB) platform. TST001 kills Claudin18.2 expressing tumor cells by mechanisms of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Leveraging advanced bioprocessing technology, the fucose content of TST001 was significantly reduced during the production, which further enhanced NK cells mediated ADCC activity of TST001. Clinical trials for TST001 are ongoing in China and US (NCT04396821, NCT04495296/CTR20201281). TST001 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by FDA for the treatment of patients with gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction (GC/GEJ).

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcenta-releases-phase-i-clinical-data-of-tst001-in-combination-with-capox-as-the-first-line-treatment-of-advanced-and-metastatic-ggej-cancer-at-asco-2022-301558958.html

SOURCE Transcenta Holding Limited

Recommended Stories

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax says India, Europe, South Korea to supply global doses for 2022

    Novavax says the FDA has inspected its India manufacturing site, paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine authorization soon.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Sage Therapeutics And Biogen Tackle Depression — And Their Stocks Do The Same

    Sage stock popped Wednesday after its Biogen-partnered treatment for postpartum depression met every goal in a final-phase study.

  • Heart conditions and gender may increase the risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Here's Why Pfizer's COVID Revenue Could Remain Strong Next Year

    This year will undoubtedly be a strong one for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Shares of Pfizer are down 9% year-to-date, which is only slightly better than the S&P 500's slide of 13% during that time. Known as "long COVID," people can feel a variety of symptoms after their initial bout with the disease.

  • Better COVID Stock: Pfizer vs. Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars in revenue, thanks to their coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 127 million Americans, while Moderna has vaccinated nearly 77 million. Since the start of the pandemic, Moderna's shares have soared more than 600%, while Pfizer's stock has gained about 45%.

  • Dr. Fauci Has Warned of These COVID Symptoms

    The most recent variants of COVID-19 have seemingly evolved to be milder, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted. But one factor hasn't changed: Contracting COVID puts you at risk of developing long-lasting symptoms, a.k.a. long COVID, and a study released this week indicate that vaccines aren't much protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has warned about some of these potential symptoms. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Top Virus Experts Issue Urgent Warning About a New Way You Can Catch COVID

    We're now two years into the pandemic, and people all across the U.S. are still getting infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 83 million total cases throughout this time, with a daily average of nearly 110,000 infections happening across the country right now. At this point, most of us likely feel like we know all there is to know about how we can catch COVID and what to do to protect ourse

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy vaccine developer with 'potentially disruptive technology' in deal worth up to $3.3B

    The deal puts GSK in a stronger position to compete with Pfizer and Merck, which are also active in vaccine development.

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • An Oral Drug Might Repair Brain Damage Caused by Alzheimer’s

    jonathan KitchenThere are nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. with Alzheimer’s disease. The disorder typically strikes before age 60 and it has no cure, although there are drugs that can alleviate memory symptoms and other cognitive changes.However, scientists may be on the cusp of a treatment that can stop Alzheimer’s disease in its tracks. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a group of researchers led by neuroscientists at Yale University uncovered an

  • Sage Stock Rises on Postpartum Depression Drug Data

    Biogen and Sage Therapeutics said new data allows them to seek approval for their depression medication zuranolone as a treatment for postpartum depression early next year.

  • These 4 Vitamin Deficiencies Can Raise Your Dementia Risk, Experts Warn

    Eating a well-balanced, nutritionally packed diet is one of the best things you can do for your physical health. Experts say your cognitive health can also get a boost from getting the right vitamins and minerals—and alhough no one vitamin or supplement can prevent the development of dementia, deficiencies of certain vitamins have been linked with an increased risk of dementia. Read on to learn which four vitamins are considered crucial to your cognitive health, and which foods can help you get

  • Woman ‘forced to switch off life-saving ventilator’ due to soaring energy bills

    Switching off the machine leaves sufferers at risk of ‘heart attack’

  • Pfizer Asks FDA to OK Covid Vaccine for Children Under 5

    The Food and Drug Administration will review the results of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial on June 15, a statement said.

  • Wife's quick thinking saved her husband's life

    May is National Stroke Awareness Month and a good time to remind the community of the importance of learning more about the signs of stroke.

  • I am a Doctor and Beg You Never Take This Supplement

    Over-the-counter supplements and treatments can be dangerous—some more than others. "While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is charged with overseeing dietary supplements, there is no safety testing or FDA approval required before a new supplement goes on the market," says Susan Farrell, MD. "In addition, there are no requirements that dietary supplement packaging list potential adverse effects, nor are there standards for maximum pill size (a clear risk for older people)." Here are five s