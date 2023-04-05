TransCode Therapeutics Announces Termination of Previously Announced Sale of Series A Preferred Stock

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA Oncology CompanyTM committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced that its previously announced sale of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $500,000 will not be consummated after the proposed purchaser advised the Company that it was not prepared to complete the transaction on the terms set forth in the Stock Purchase Agreement signed by the investor. Accordingly, no shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock will be issued and sold with respect to this previously announced transaction. The Company has reserved its legal rights with respect to this matter.



About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has three cancer-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to drive an immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

