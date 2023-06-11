Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.225

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.225 per share on the 24th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Transcontinental's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Transcontinental's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 83% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 75%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Transcontinental Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.58 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.5% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Transcontinental's EPS has fallen by approximately 16% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Transcontinental is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Transcontinental that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

