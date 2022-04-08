U.S. markets closed

Transcranial Doppler Market to Record 7.33% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growing focus of transcranial doppler in detecting sickle cell disease to boost market growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transcranial Doppler Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Transcranial Doppler Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including ATYS MEDICAL, Brawn Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

  • Segments: End-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Transcranial Doppler Market size is expected to increase by USD 32.42 million from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 6.45%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. In North America, the United States is the most important market for transcranial doppler. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Transcranial Doppler Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ATYS MEDICAL

  • Brawn Medical Ltd.

  • Compumedics Ltd.

  • ELCAT GmbH

  • General Electric Co.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • Konica Minolta Inc.

  • Moor Instruments Ltd.

  • Multigon Industries Inc.

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • NovaSignal Corp.

  • Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd.

  • Rimed Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for transcranial doppler. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Transcranial doppler market expansion in North America would be aided by the presence of key vendors in the region and the rising need for intraoperative imaging during surgery during the projected period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Transcranial Doppler Market Market Driver:

Stroke and intracranial stenosis are more common in children with SCDs, which can be identified with transcranial doppler equipment. SCD also affects millions of people around the world, especially those with ancestors from Sub-Saharan Africa, South America, Central America, Saudi Arabia, and India. Transcranial doppler systems assess cerebral vasculature and aid in predicting the proximate cause of intracranial vasculopathy or SCD, resulting in a rise in their utilization. During the forecast period, this will be the primary driver of market growth.

  • Transcranial Doppler Market Challenge:

In underdeveloped nations, the use of these devices is limited, particularly in rural areas where competent neurologists are scarce or unavailable, and alternative diagnostic methods such as magnetic resonance imaging predominate. Changes in blood flow patterns as a result of irregular cardiac beats or heart illness could affect the test results. Despite the fact that the transcranial doppler ultrasonography equipment is frequently utilised in hospitals, the procedure's drawbacks are expected to impede market expansion.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ortho pediatric devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrocephalus shunts market share is expected to increase by USD 116.33 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Transcranial Doppler Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 32.42 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ATYS MEDICAL, Brawn Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., SMT Medical Technology GmbH, Spencer Technologies, and Viasonix Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ATYS MEDICAL

  • 10.4 Brawn Medical Ltd.

  • 10.5 Compumedics Ltd.

  • 10.6 ELCAT GmbH

  • 10.7 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 10.8 NovaSignal Corp.

  • 10.9 Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd.

  • 10.10 Rimed Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Viasonix Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcranial-doppler-market-to-record-7-33-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--growing-focus-of-transcranial-doppler-in-detecting-sickle-cell-disease-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301519159.html

SOURCE Technavio

