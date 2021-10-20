U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Transcriptomics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Transcriptomics Market to Reach $33. 68 Billion by 2031. Market Report Coverage - Transcriptomics Market Market Segmentation. • Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software).

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transcriptomics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176752/?utm_source=GNW
• Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray, In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Other Technologies)
• Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Diagnostics, Cell Biology, Single Cell Analysis, Gene Expression, and Other Applications)
• End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostics Labs)

Regional Segmentation

• North America: U.S., Canada
• Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Market Growth Drivers

• Increasing Application of NGS and RNA-Sequencing in Transcriptomics Research
• Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine
• Continuous Advancement in the Products for Transcriptomics Research

Market Challenges

• High Cost and Maintenance of Next-Generation Sequencing and RNA-Sequencing Platform
• Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis
• Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise

Market Opportunities

• Expansion into New Research Application
• Expansion of Biomarker Discovery
• Use of Toxicogenomic to Promote Transcriptomics Research

Key Companies Profiled

10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., ANGLE plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne, BioSypder, Inc., Cytiva, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• How is next-generation sequencing technology affecting the transcriptomics market?
• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global transcriptomics market?
• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global transcriptomics market?
• How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global transcriptomics market landscape?
• What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?
• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to transcriptomics?
• What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region for the development of transcriptomics?
• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?
• What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?
• What are the major applications for the companies in the region of their operation?
• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global transcriptomics market?
• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?
• What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global transcriptomics market?

Market Overview

The growth of the transcriptomics market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the global increase in the application of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing in transcriptomics, and the advancement of the products.However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the high cost and maintenance of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing platforms and the lack of tools for computational analysis.

The transcriptomics approach has been able to decipher the mechanism of complex bulk tissue, giving a deep understanding of heterogeneous cell populations. With the co-analysis of molecules, such as RNA, and protein, at a single cell level, the researchers are able to unearth the regulation mechanism associated with RNA transcription and protein translation.

The healthcare experts have found the transcriptomics market to be one of the stable markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.11% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The transcriptomics market is an emerging market with huge growth potential.Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace.

Transcriptomics offers the ability to isolate a single cell with specific phenotypes from a heterogeneous mixture, along with gene expression analysis and protein expression analysis. The unique feature of transcriptomics technology to integrate the data from various molecules and from different cells to study cell-to-cell differentiation enables the study of mechanisms that are visible at a transcriptomic level.

Competitive Landscape

The growth in this market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the global increase in the application of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing in transcriptomics, and the advancement of products launches.The growth of other technologies, such as in-situ hybridization, can be attributed to the increased clinical research to understand the involvement of molecular pathology in the diagnosis and prognosis of genetic disorders.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• U.K.
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• Singapore
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Latin America (LATAM)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176752/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


