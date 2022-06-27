U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.00
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,525.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.00
    +32.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.11
    +0.49 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    28.19
    -0.86 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2770
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,252.72
    -145.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.31
    +9.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.68
    +34.87 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market to Hit $87.32 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in global population & geriatric medicine and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases including heart diseases, arthritis, and diabetes have boosted the growth of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to prolonged lockdown.

Portland, OR, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market generated $52.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $87.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in global population & geriatric medicine and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases including heart diseases, arthritis, and diabetes have boosted the growth of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. In addition, advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/485

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to prolonged lockdown. However, the pandemic increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare spending across the globe.

  • Decrease in number of Covid-19 cases led to reopening of transdermal drug delivery system research facilities, which will help the market get back on track.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/485?reqfor=covid

The report segments the global transdermal drug delivery systems market on the basis of type of delivery system, application, and region.

Based on type of delivery system, the passive segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the active segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the analgesics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the motion sickness segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/485

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Endo International plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Altaris, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • What’s Holding Back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

    Boeing largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners for nearly two years amid production defects and regulatory issues—and now has retooled its manufacturing and supply chain with an eye to resuming deliveries this summer.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • Commodities Face Recession Test Even as Goldman Stays Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are hitting powerful headwinds after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Below, What to Watch looks at what the second half holds for raw materials from natural gas and crude to grains, gold, iron ore and lithium.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Vict

  • Oil Prices Inch Up as G-7 Considers Price Cap for Russian Crude

    Crude prices have been wavering between upward pressure from supply constraints and downward pressure from concern that the global economy is weakening.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

    The first fast-paced stock that stands out as an amazing deal this summer is e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While it's not a stock that's going to win you any points for originality, it's backed well off of its all-time high despite little or no deterioration in its operating cash flow forecast. Thankfully, Amazon has a few tricks up its sleeve.

  • Oil prices: G7 mulls Russian oil price cap and gold import ban

    The move aims to curtail the Kremlin, which is benefiting from rocketing energy prices, cutting off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country’s new capital, a move that would bolster the $34 billion construction project.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.

  • Analysis-Spot crude surges while futures slip; rate hikes spook speculators

    Prices for spot crude in much of the world are rising on strong demand and a supply crunch, but in the oil futures market, worries of a recession have kept a lid on values. Oil futures could be oversold and ripe for a reversal if global demand keeps running at the current rate of about 100 million barrels per day, closing in on pre-pandemic levels. The physical markets have been further tightened by supply shortages due to sanctions on Russian oil, little spare capacity among big producers and worries of new outages in Libya.

  • If employees want to work from home, managers should let them or risk losing top money-making talent

    The disconnect between employers and employees is concerning -- and harms an organization's morale and profitability.

  • Analysis-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation

    It only took 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in India - the world's second-largest producer of wheat - to shelve its plans to "feed the world". In April, Modi had said publicly that the world's most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.

  • French energy giants urge reduction of fuel and electricity use now

    Leaders of three French energy companies called on the French public Sunday to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

  • Crude Oil Gains as Traders Monitor G-7 and Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $108 a barrel in New York as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, and two supplier countries flagged potential output cuts due to political unrest.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillio