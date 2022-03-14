U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,214.25
    +12.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    +162.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,274.50
    -17.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.20
    +5.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.23
    -4.10 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.90
    -15.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.51 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0820
    +0.0780 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    31.18
    +0.95 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    +0.0027 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8880
    +0.6080 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,850.54
    +340.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.58
    +7.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.29
    +16.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

TransDigm Announces Acquisition of DART Aerospace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TDG

CLEVELAND, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG), announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DART Aerospace ("DART" or "the Company"), a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. and First Aviation Services Inc., for approximately $360 million in cash.

(PRNewsfoto/TransDigm Group Incorporated)
(PRNewsfoto/TransDigm Group Incorporated)

DART is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The Company is a leading provider of highly engineered, unique helicopter mission equipment solutions that predominantly service civilian aircraft. The Company is expected to generate approximately $100 million in pro forma revenues for the calendar year ending December 31, 2022. Approximately 95% of DART's revenues are derived from proprietary products and about 80% of DART's revenues comes from the aftermarket. The products have a strong presence across major commercial rotary-wing platforms as well as select applications for defense and safety services. The Company employs approximately 400 people and operates from four primary facilities in Hawkesbury, Ontario; Portland, Oregon; Fort Collins, Colorado and Chihuahua, Mexico.

Kevin Stein, TransDigm's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited about the acquisition of DART Aerospace. DART is an industry leader in helicopter mission equipment and its unique helicopter solutions fit well with our proprietary and aftermarket-focused value generation strategy. The Company has established positions on a diverse range of new and existing rotary-wing platforms, strong aftermarket content and an outstanding reputation with its customers. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the DART acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives."

The acquisition, which is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022, is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The acquisition will be financed through existing cash on hand.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "anticipate," "estimate," or "continue" and other words and terms of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause TransDigm Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransDigm Group. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on the TransDigm Group's business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity; the sensitivity of TransDigm Group's business to the number of flight hours that its customers' planes spend aloft and its customers' profitability, both of which are affected by general economic conditions; future geopolitical or other worldwide events; cyber-security threats, natural disasters and climate change-related events; TransDigm Group's reliance on certain customers; the U.S. defense budget and risks associated with being a government supplier including government audits and investigations; failure to maintain government or industry approvals; failure to complete or successfully integrate acquisitions; TransDigm Group's indebtedness; potential environmental liabilities; liabilities arising in connection with litigation; climate-related regulations; increases in raw material costs, taxes and labor costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; risks and costs associated with TransDigm Group's international sales and operations; and other factors. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results can be found in TransDigm Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other reports that TransDigm Group or its subsidiaries have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, TransDigm Group undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:
Investor Relations
(216) 706-2945
ir@transdigm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transdigm-announces-acquisition-of-dart-aerospace-301501683.html

SOURCE TransDigm Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    FTSE 100 flat at noon Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong have worst day since financial crisis Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Look beyond today's bullish market conditions for an energy stock that will give rock-steady returns.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, oil prices fall as traders look ahead to Fed decision

    S&P 500 and Dow futures rose Monday morning to shake off some recent losses, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later this week amid an ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • 3 Warning Signs Sundial Growers Investors Shouldn't Ignore

    On Oct. 7, 2021, Sundial announced plans to acquire liquor store operator Alcanna, which owns pot shops through its investment in Nova Cannabis. The transaction could prove to be a promising way for Sundial to diversify its business while expanding its revenue. Initially, Sundial said the deal would close either in December 2021 or the first quarter of this year.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll F

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.