TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Rose in Q1 on Positive Outlook

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all gained positive returns and outperformed their respective benchmark indexes in the first quarter. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 14.0% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 8.1% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.4% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 20.4%, and the All-Cap Composite returned 16.8% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aircraft components manufacturer. On May 5, 2023, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock closed at $767.19 per share. One-month return of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was 5.92%, and its shares gained 31.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a market capitalization of $41.887 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Additionally, Skyworks Solutions, Amazon, and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were all material contributors during the quarter. We have discussed these companies at length in prior letters. TransDigm Group reported strong results during the quarter including an increase in revenue, and the company positively revised its outlook for the year. All three of these companies are executing well, their theses are intact, and we are pleased to own them at a discount to our estimate of intrinsic value." Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 71 hedge fund portfolios held TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 63 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in another article and shared the list of most profitable industrial stocks. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.