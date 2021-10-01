Transfection Reagents & Equipment Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2026

The Global Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 1,753. 60 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,967. 91 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.

47% to reach USD 3,550.80 Million by 2026.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



"Agilent Technologies, Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market"



Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Lonza Group AG, Qiagen N.V., and Promega Corporation.



"BioVision Inc. scored highest as a pathfinder and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years"



Pathfinder have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinder include BioVision Inc., Applied Biological Materials, Inc., and Bex Co.,ltd..



"SBS Genetech Co., Ltd. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market"



Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., Polyplus-Transfection SA, Mirus Bio LLC, and Altogen Biosystems.



"Innovative offerings by MaxCyte, Inc. expected to increase its product satisfaction level for Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market in upcoming years"



Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include MaxCyte, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Takara Bio Inc..



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Applied Biological Materials, Inc., Bex Co.,ltd., BioVision Inc., Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cytiva, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Lonza Group AG, MaxCyte, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Polyplus-Transfection SA, Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., SBS Genetech Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

