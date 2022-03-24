U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +29.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,426.00
    +176.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,566.50
    +119.50 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.30
    +13.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.97
    +0.04 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.90
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.26
    +0.32 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5200
    +0.4070 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,095.02
    +820.17 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.69
    +28.08 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.15
    +16.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Oyj
·1 min read
Aspo Oyj
Aspo Oyj

Aspo Plc
Changes in company's own shares
March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.


Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc has granted 89 400 treasury shares to employees included in the Performance Share Plan 2021–2023. The transfer is based on the share issue authorization of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 8, 2021. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of Performance Share Plan 2021–2023 without compensation.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 72 250 treasury shares.

Aspo announced the Performance Share Plan 2021–2023 in a stock exchange release issued on February 11, 2021.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO


Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.




Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Cras

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F