Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors - change in company’s treasury shares

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors - change in company’s treasury shares

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 February 2023 at 11:00 EET

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2022, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 12,788 treasury shares held by the company to certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

According to the decision of the Annual General Meeting as a rule 50 percent of the annual Board fees will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 258,469 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a stock exchange release on 24 March 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


