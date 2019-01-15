TransferWise Caps Trades to 10,000 Pounds Before U.K. Brexit Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Currency retail brokerages are putting in place contingency plans for undue spikes in volatility surrounding the pound on Tuesday.

London-based TransferWise Ltd. is placing a 10,000 pound ($13,000) cap on transfers to and from the U.K. for a 24-hour period from 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the House of Commons’ vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union. That’s down from the usual 1 million pound limit. FairFX Group Plc and WorldFirst are keeping their offices open later than usual to field client questions and execute trades.

“Because we lock in the real exchange rate at the time the customer sets up the transfer, extreme currency volatility can impact the service we’re able to offer,” said Magali Van Bulck, a spokeswoman for TransferWise, said in emailed comments. “For the 1 percent affected, we’d suggest they make their transfer later in the week, or set up multiple smaller payments.”

One-week volatility on the currency has surged, suggesting that traders are concerned that May’s deal may not pass, opening the way for a multitude of scenarios. Should Prime Minister May’s deal fail to get through the lower house, she has three days to come back with a Plan B, with either a general election, second referendum or a no-deal exit looking increasingly likely.

International payments company TTT Moneycorp Ltd. traded a month’s worth of volume in a day on the original Brexit referendum result and is bracing for a similar big reaction in the pound this time, a spokesperson said.

While WorldFirst, FairFX and Moneycorp are refraining from putting a cap on foreign-exchange transfers, they said they would be staffing the office to field any potential turbulence in currency markets. Revolut Ltd., a digital banking platform for foreign-exchange transfers, said there would be no change in the margins on transactions, and it won’t impose a cap on transfers.

“Despite the uncertainty of the outcome, we will not be capping transfers to or from U.K.,” said James Hickman, FairFX’s chief commercial officer. We will “be keeping the office open late tomorrow evening until 10 p.m. in order to support our clients and action live orders.”

TransferWise said that it had put similar caps in place the last time May’s deal was due to come to parliament, before they were removed as May postponed the vote due to a lack of support.

The pound steadied at $1.2861 as of 9:38 a.m. in London, having touched a two-month high of $1.2930 on Monday.

“Many of our customers, both corporate and private, have already hedged against potential movements,” said a Moneycorp spokesperson.

