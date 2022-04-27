Transform Your Bathroom to Maximize Space with the Geberit iCon Complete Bathroom Series

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As people continue to work from home, having a spacious home environment is more important to physical and mental wellbeing than ever before. Geberit Group, the European market leader in eco-friendly bathroom systems, is empowering homeowners to transform their bathrooms to utilize every square inch of space for maximum comfort in the home.

The new Geberit iCon bathroom series with modular furniture, space-saving features and a unique Rimfree WC.

Space is at a premium in many large cities across Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Smaller flats and apartments now become the norm in Hongkong's living space; while in Singapore, the average size of condominium units has shrunk from 116sqm in 2007 to 71sqm in 2020 . In this context, a multipurpose bathroom that is hygienic, easy to clean, and offers flexible options is key to a positive home experience as it allows residents to have a more spacious wellness space.

"Across Asia, we're seeing trends in flexible spaces that are simple in design, offer practicality and low maintenance. We have reimagined the Geberit iCon complete bathroom series to allow residents to save space at home with a modular design, while also offering novel innovations for greater functionality, design freedom and hygiene," said Michael Allenspach, Product and Technical Director at Geberit North & Southeast Asia.

Optimize your floor plan with a modular bathroom

Offering virtually limitless design options, Geberit's modular furniture concept allows customers to combine various washbasin cabinets, side cabinets, and open shelf units as well as a metal shelf surface in two lengths in a variety of combinations. This customized and coordinated experience allows residents to plan the exact amount of storage they require to maximize usable space in their bathroom, regardless of its size.

Free up space with wall-hung WCs

Ditch the stock-standard white ceramic appliances and opt for the timeless elegance and space-saving design of Geberit's wall-hung WCs. The perfect space saver, Geberit's wall-hung WC features a streamlined round design and virtually hidden trap.

Thanks to optimized Rimfree technology, Geberit's latest ceramic appliances offer a smoother, completely rimless new silhouette that's even easier and more pleasant to clean than before. The WCs also incorporate a newly developed plastic flush guide with more controlled hydraulics, which optimizes the appliance's flow characteristics and ensures an efficient and clean flush. The SoftClosing and QuickRelease seat functions offer improved comfort, convenience, and hygiene.

The WC is available as a standard version and a compact small projection version to save even more space in the bathroom.

Choose a bathroom that's easy to install and maintain

Installation is a breeze with Geberit's innovative EasyMount seat attachment and Easy Fast Fix (EFF3) fastening technology. Featuring new fixing bolts for fastening the WC seat, the system can be aligned, mounted, and demounted as a unit without losing any parts of the bolt. This ensures the WC seat is permanently positioned as precisely as it should be and makes mounting the appliance significantly faster and easier.

Enhance storage with a streamlined washbasin

A focal point in the bathroom, the washbasin is another area where homeowners can save space and maximize comfort. Geberit's existing iCon range has been enhanced with two new washbasin models, the LightRim and SlimRim, which sport a sleek space-saving design.

The SlimRim vanity basins are available without an overflow hole and are combined with the new space-saving Clou drainage system for accumulating water. The new trap also means there's no need for a cut-out, which typically gets in the way of drawers. The result: more room and storage space when paired with the washbasin cabinets in the Geberit iCon complete bathroom series.

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 26 production facilities, of which 4 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in approximately 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 3.5 billion in 2021. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

SOURCE Geberit North and South East Asia