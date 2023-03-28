U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.63
    -22.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,318.00
    -114.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,645.33
    -123.51 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.95
    -6.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.82 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.80
    +22.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6800
    -0.8750 (-0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,866.17
    -93.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.35
    +345.67 (+142.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Transform Kicks Off 2023 Conference in Las Vegas with Focus on Future of Work

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Global people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from over 30 countries add their voice to the discussions shaping the new world of work.

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform, the premier ecosystem connecting people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the future of work, officially kicked off its annual Transform conference today at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The conference, which takes place March 27-29, 2023, will facilitate immersive conversations and activations that will educate how policies, technologies, and programs of modern enterprise are forming and fuel new investments and commercial relationships.

This year's agenda includes more than 100 sessions covering social impact, workplace transformation, talent practices, implications of generative AI, leadership, DEIB, L&D, total rewards innovation, culture, data and more. Speakers include:

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Managing Partner, WndrCo

  • Kate Kellogg, COO EA Studios, Electronic Arts

  • Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion, and Sustainability Officer, MGM Resorts International

  • Nilay Shah, Managing Director, Delta Air Lines

  • Briana van Strijp, CEO, Anthemis

  • Jolen Anderson, Global Head of Human Resources, Corporate Responsibility and Philanthropy, BNY Mellon

  • Mike Theilmann, EVP & CHRO, Albertsons Companies

"Transform is a breath of fresh air for anyone – executives, investors, and entrepreneurs – that is shaping the new world of work," said Jason Corsello, General Partner at Acadian Ventures.  "We can't wait to return this year to meet some of the new pioneering startups in the industry and learn from progressive thinkers and HR leaders building the future today."

Transform 2023 brings together more than 2,000 leaders from over 30 countries to explore people-centered approaches to a wide-range of topics. Attendees have the opportunity to experience the Transform Portal, in partnership with Shared_Studios, which uses immersive audio and video technology to bring in experts from Rwanda, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and South Africa, to lead important conversations on migration, climate change and human rights.

Additional event highlights include:

  • Office Hours: No appointment necessary for startup founders to meet with top investors.

  • Music: Live performances from local Las Vegas musicians as well as members of the Transform community throughout the event to bring attendees together on a human level.

  • Book Spotlights: Attendees will hear firsthand from transformative authors with newly released books and have the ability to get a signed copy.

To learn more about Transform, visit transform.us.

About Transform

Transform delivers a thriving ecosystem for people professionals, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors who are shaping the new world of work. The highly integrated Transform network is made up of and experienced through events, awards, and content interwoven to inspire thought leadership and connect people to exchange knowledge, ignite innovation, and lead business transformations. For the latest on Transform, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transform-kicks-off-2023-conference-in-las-vegas-with-focus-on-future-of-work-301783747.html

SOURCE Transform

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Crypto Billionaire Zhao and Binance Are in Big Trouble

    The CFTC has just filed a lawsuit against Zhao and his firm Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly letting U.S. residents buy and sell crypto derivatives while the firm is not registered.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.