Transformation Lead Partners with American Institute for Research and CompTIA to Launch Registered IT Apprenticeship Program

·3 min read

Organizations aim to grow the IT workforce, bridge the skills gap in technology and innovation

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation Lead, an Atlanta-based consulting firm with expertise in global digital transformation and business modernization, has partnered with the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and CompTIA to create a Registered Apprenticeship Program to train aspiring technology professionals, the organizations announced today.

CompTIA is the voice of the world&#39;s information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

Transformation Lead is the latest company to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech. The national program launched in October 2020 to assist companies of all sizes and from all industries build Registered Apprenticeship Programs to address their IT staffing needs in a way that opens opportunities in the tech workforce for more people, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color.

"Technology and innovation don't just happen on their own, it takes people!" said Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, president and CEO of Transformation Lead. "We're excited to partner with CompTIA and AIR in the launch of our apprenticeship program to do our part in bridging skills gap technology."

Through a practical and structured approach Transformation Lead will provide apprentices with on-the-job and structured training, paired with mentorship and real work experience. Transformation Lead registered their Apprenticeship Program for Tech Support Specialist and Tech Project Coordinator with the Office of Apprenticeship on December 2, 2021.

"We aim to do our part to help bridge the skills gap in technology by meeting job seekers where they are and increasing their access to careers in innovative fields," Fraser-Moore explained. "We view Registered Apprenticeships as a win-win for our growing team, our company and our local communities."

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, which selected Maher & Maher, an affiliate of AIR, and CompTIA to serve as a national Industry intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations. So far program partners across the country have committed to recruiting more than 600 apprentices for IT occupations and have done so in alignment with the program's diversity goals. Of the apprentices enrolled so far 44% are woman, 30% are Hispanic, 22% are Black or African American, and 9% are military veterans.

For more information on the Transformation Lead apprenticeship program visit http://transformationlead.com/careers/. To learn how a Registered Apprenticeship Program can help your organization fill its staffing needs for IT workers and more information on CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About Transformation Lead
Transformation Lead is a Digital Transformation Business IT company. We help organizations innovate and implement solutions that simplify complex business operations. Our consultants help you optimize business systems and processes so your employees can work more efficiently. https://transformationlead.com

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech
CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by Maher & Maher an affiliate of AIR and a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
630.678.8468

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transformation-lead-partners-with-american-institute-for-research-and-comptia-to-launch-registered-it-apprenticeship-program-301473363.html

SOURCE CompTIA

