'Transformational' $200M event center project moves ahead in Middletown

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
2 min read
0

Apr. 22—What has been called a "transformational" development at Ohio 122 and Union Road in Middletown's East End continues to move forward with the approval of funding for infrastructure work.

Council last week passed an ordinance providing for the issuance of bond anticipation notes with the maximum principal of $14 million to pay the cost of engineering and multiple infrastructure improvement for the Renaissance Arena project.

The 50.86-acre mixed-use project will include a 3,000-seat, multi-purpose Event Center, Class A retail and office, hotels, restaurants and a variety of residential products, according to developer Todd Duplain from Woodard Development.

In late 2023, council approved legislation to allow City Manager Paul Lolli to enter into a final development agreement with Woodard and the Warren County Port Authority concerning the planned $200 million project.

"The city in partnership with Woodard development and the Port Authority is moving toward a timeline to bid things out in the next few weeks," said Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall last week. "Before a construction contract can recommended by staff and ultimately approved by council, we have to certify with the finance department that we have funds on hand, so we have to sell these notes parallel to that ... and start the underwriting process and enter into various agreements."

The infrastructure improvements to the site include water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers, public roads and streets, curbs and gutters, grading, landscaping, according to staff reports.

The city has created a tax incrementing financing (TIF) district for the site and a new community authority to raise other supplemental revenues over time in support of the project, according to city documents.

The city, under the agreement, also agrees to transfer the project property to both Woodard Development and the Warren County Port Authority. The port authority has agreed to construct the Event Center and attached hotel that will act as the anchor for the development.

Woodard Development will be tasked with the development of the remainder of the site in accordance with the approved preliminary development plan.

The project would attract full-service, high-end hotels, premium and fast-food restaurants, townhomes that would sell in the $325,000 to $425,000 range and a medical complex that could complement the two East End hospitals, Atrium Medical Center and Kettering Health Middletown, according to Duplain.

Lolli has called the development "a destination location" that will draw visitors seeking entertainment, dining and shopping options off Interstate 75.

Contributing Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • An Overlooked FX Rally in Latin America Has Its Days Numbered

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the end of the “super peso,” but not the one that has grabbed all the headlines.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeWhile Mexico’s currency gained the epithet in

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Vanda Pharmaceuticals case over sleep-drug patents

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Vanda Pharmaceuticals to revive patents for its sleep-disorder drug Hetlioz that were previously declared invalid in a dispute with generic drugmakers Teva and Apotex. The justices turned away Vanda's appeal of a lower court's ruling against the company, which in 2018 had sued Teva and Apotex in Delaware for patent infringement after they applied to make generic versions of Vanda's Hetlioz, a circadian-rhythm drug used to treat rare sleep disorders.

  • The aviation industry is looking for its own Tesla

    To date, a handful of startups have made strides toward the electrification of air travel. And their initiatives are attracting investments from manufacturing, airline, and auto giants.

  • Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

    President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities. The projects are expected to eventually reduce emissions by the equivalent of 30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and save households $350 million annually, according to senior administration officials. Biden's latest environmental announcements come as he is working to energize young voters for his reelection campaign.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Petrobras (PBR), CNCEC Sign MoU for Energy Partnership

    Petrobras (PBR) enters into a memorandum of understanding for a two-year collaboration with the China National Chemical Energy Company (CNCEC), focusing on renewable energies and energy transition.

  • Automakers hope for a cut as two-way EV charging becomes real

    Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.

  • Underground Thermal Energy Networks May Be About to Have Their Moment

    These climate-friendly heating-and-cooling systems are drawing support from states, cities, utilities and developers.

  • A ban on single-use plastics takes effect in Hong Kong in a bid to reduce pollution

    Hong Kong has long been a major producer and consumer of great food, and a great amount of plastic and Styrofoam to go with it. The regulation of disposable plastic tableware and other plastic products in Hong Kong aims to reduce their use at the source to cut down on pollution, Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department said in an emailed response to The Associated Press. Kuen Fat Kitchen is a typical lunch stop for many people in Hong Kong.

  • Hedge Fund Manager Andurand Isn’t Buying Into Speculation of a Carbon-Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Now isn’t the time to be betting on a boom in the market for carbon credits, according to the head of climate research at commodities hedge fund firm Andurand Capital Management.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasin