Transformational Chief Executive of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund joins Blockchain Conference

Government Blockchain Association

The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law

Rosemarie McClean, Chief Executive of the Pension Administration and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations

WASHINGTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce that Ms. Rosemarie McClean, Chief Executive of the Pension Administration and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, will participate at the upcoming conference, The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law, on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington, DC.



Ms. McClean is a seasoned leader in her field, overseeing operations in pensions administration, client services, IT, project management, and process improvement at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). She is the Executive Sponsor of a live blockchain solution for 80,000 retirees across 195 countries, a major milestone in eliminating delays and potential errors. Ms. McClean will share her insights on how blockchain technology transformed the delivery of financial services to UN retirees globally.

The conference will also feature government executives from international, national, and local governing bodies, as well as leading private sector companies like Circle and Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company. The speakers will address the current legal and regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, CBDCs, and other digital assets.

This conference is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from and network with government executives from around the world who are leading blockchain and other digital transformational initiatives. Participants will have the chance to expand their professional networks and take their understanding of blockchain technology to new heights.

For more information about the conference go to https://www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL

About the Government Blockchain Association

GBA connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities. We focus on our members to promote blockchain technology solutions to government but do not advocate for any specific policy position. GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists. Our chapters, working groups, and members serve as a catalyst in creating creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

Story continues

Learn more at www.gbaglobal.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect: Shaping Influence® PR

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

1-917.912.0623

Wire Service Contact:

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

(212) 418-1217

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/388058c8-0159-4172-b104-571cdabf8522



