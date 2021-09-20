U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.18
    -77.81 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.05
    -554.83 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,705.65
    -338.31 (-2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.44
    -54.43 (-2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    -1.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0420 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4800
    -0.4150 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,801.28
    -3,976.13 (-8.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.95
    -39.43 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.65
    -58.99 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Transformational Macroeconomic Trends Shaping Developed Asia Until 2026 - Telecommuting and Smart City Technology Opportunities for Emerging Suburban Growth Hubs

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformational Macroeconomic Trends Shaping Developed Asia Until 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research takes a look into the national vision, macroeconomic policy shift, new trade deals, and industries promoted since the onset of the pandemic.

Foreign and domestic direct investors should look out for new government incentives that support economic recovery. Some of the key industries that have received a boost from the pandemic include but are not limited to high-technology industries driven by digital transformation; green industries, such as renewable energy, and electric and cleaner engine model vehicles; smart manufacturing; and healthcare.

The business environment in Developed Asia (Japan, South Korea, and Singapore) continues to be uncertain despite coordinated policy efforts and government stimuli to foster economic revival. The next few months are going to crucial for the region, as countries try to overcome the pandemic.

This macroeconomic outlook for Developed Asia until 2026 will enable clients to develop scenario-based macroeconomic growth projections, to gain deeper insights into the income, trade, investment, and demographic conditions in Japan, Korea, and Singapore. The research has been divided into three key sections: the overall economic outlook, demographic social outlook, and investment environment outlook.

The GDP growth analysis suggests that Japan and Singapore will register growth of 10.0% or more in 2021, primarily driven by a low 2020 base. The study also undertakes scenario-driven assumptions for the 2021-2022 GDP growth forecast, on the basis of vaccination coverage, further outbreaks of COVID-19, government support measures, and resultant recovery paths.

Under an accelerated vaccine deployment scenario Asian countries will potentially reach a full GDP recovery in 2021 itself; however, under a pessimistic scenario, the recovery of these economies would stretch out to late 2022 or early 2023. The growth prospects for 2023-2025 are, however, more positive and stable for all countries.

Fiscal tightening, one of the key priorities of governments in this region may lead to restrained income in the post-pandemic period. This notwithstanding, economic recovery, gradual reduction in the unemployment rate, and easy monetary policy will strengthen the long-term per capita income outlook. Structural reforms are also a major focus area for governments, as is evident from region-wide digital transformation push. Governments in this region are also looking to ease up restrictions on foreign investment, the most recent being Japan.

Though depopulation and the high old-age dependency ratio may drag down growth of the working population, favorable government policies will counter the decline.

A significant part of the research also focuses on identifying key growth opportunities despite the ongoing volatility. Shifts in global supply chains, one of the top consequences of the pandemic, is set to open up newer opportunities in developed Asia.

With China's position as a go-to manufacturing location weakening, and producers are looking to diversify, other governments in the region - primarily Japan and South Korea - are incentivizing companies that reshore or nearshore manufacturing in their countries. The emergence of newer growth hubs, away from capitals, creates a favorable business environment for companies in sectors, such as renewables, R&D, tourism, and smart city infrastructure.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the GDP growth outlook for Developed Asia under a baseline, optimistic, and pessimistic scenario?

  • Which are the sectors the government reform agenda is focused on?

  • What are the sectors that are likely to gain post-pandemic momentum across the region?

  • What are the top 10 provinces/prefectures in Japan and Korea that will contribute to the largest share in GDP and population by 2026?

  • What are some of the key post-pandemic growth opportunities that businesses could tap into?

  • What are the national visions and their implications for businesses?

  • How are governments changing their macroeconomic policies to address the pandemic-induced disruption?

  • What are the opportunities for domestic exporters from the latest free trade agreements signed by developed Asian governments?

  • What are the new incentives offered to foreign investments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Macroeconomic Environment in Developed Asia

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Macroeconomic Environment in Developed Asia

  • Macroeconomic Environment, Developed Asia

  • Key Macroeconomic Metrics for Japan

  • Key Macroeconomic Metrics for South Korea

  • Key Macroeconomic Metrics for Singapore

  • Growth Drivers for the Macroeconomic Environment in Developed Asia

  • Growth Restraints for the Macroeconomic Environment in Developed Asia

  • Forecast Assumptions for 2021-2022 GDP Growth

  • Economic Trends and Predictions for Developed Asia

3. Economic Outlook for Developed Asia

  • Quarterly GDP Growth (2021-2022), Japan

  • Quarterly GDP Growth (2021-2022), South Korea

  • Quarterly GDP Growth (2021-2022), Singapore

  • Annual GDP Growth, Developed Asia

  • Structure of the Economy, Developed Asia

  • Per Capita Income Outlook, Developed Asia

  • Income and Population Analysis by Prefecture, Japan

  • Income and Population Analysis by Province, South Korea

  • National Vision and Implications, Japan

  • National Vision and Implications, South Korea

  • National Vision and Implications, Singapore

  • Macroeconomic Policy Shifts in the Next Five Years, Developed Asia

  • Recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Developed Asia

  • Digital Economy Trends, Developed Asia

4. Demographic and Social Outlook for Developed Asia

  • Population Age Structure Analysis, Developed Asia

  • Ageing Population Implications, Developed Asia

  • Unemployment and Wages Outlook, Developed Asia

  • Labor Market Outlook, Developed Asia

5. Investment Environment Outlook for Developed Asia

  • Latest Investment Promotion Measures, Japan

  • Latest Investment Promotion Measures, South Korea

  • Latest Investment Promotion Measures, Singapore

  • Promoted Industries Going Forward, Japan

  • Promoted Industries Going Forward, South Korea

  • Promoted Industries Going Forward, Singapore

  • FDI Restrictiveness Comparison, Developed Asia

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Telecommuting and Smart City Technology Opportunities for Emerging Suburban Growth Hubs

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Green Plans and Initiatives for a Carbon-neutral Society

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Production Capacity Expansion for Supply-chain Shifts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bmq5z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transformational-macroeconomic-trends-shaping-developed-asia-until-2026---telecommuting-and-smart-city-technology-opportunities-for-emerging-suburban-growth-hubs-301380506.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks to Fall If Biden Drops Powell, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors may need to hunker down for a slump in U.S. stocks if President Joe Biden opts for a surprise choice and doesn’t renominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair.Nearly 90% of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Biden to keep Powell in the job, an overwhelming number that’s risen from June, while Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat, is seen as the likely choice by 9% of economists surveyed. Former Vice Chair Roger Ferguson was viewed as the pick by 2%. The po

  • Deutsche Lufthansa plans to raise €2.14bn to pay back government bailout

    The fundraising comes through a heavily discounted share sale, offering new shares at €3.58 apiece, less than half Friday’s closing price of €8.21.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. sinks amid China's Evergrande contagion fears, US debt politics

    Stocks are grappling with a confluence of risks that are shaking confidence, and adding to September's downward trend.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering worsened on Monday, with U.S. stocks falling more than 1% and European equities tumbling the most in more than two months. The S&P 500 fell the most on an intraday basis since May, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. The benchmark index is still up around 16% this year. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wednesday

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Taxes, Tapers, and Contagion

    The predictions of impending doom from Wall Street’s talking heads continued this past week. The reasons for a pullback are many, but the 50-day moving average may outweigh all of them.

  • Hong Kong stocks tumble on worries over Evergrande and property sector

    Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed.

  • Analysis: Higher taxes are coming and for markets, that could be a good thing

    And so it begins: Taxes in the world's wealthiest countries are rising. Tax rises grabbed headlines recently when Britain, last year's biggest major borrower relative to gross domestic product (GDP), upped taxes on workers and employers, potentially raising 12 billion pounds ($17 billion) a year. U.S. markets are edgy too after Democrats proposed to raise tax rates on companies and those on annual incomes above $400,000.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .7249, Strengthens Over .7293

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at .7293.

  • Bitcoin price flash crash prompts El Salvador president to ‘buy the dip’

    ‘They can never beat you if you buy the dips,’ Nayib Bukele tweets. ‘Presidential advice’

  • As China's property giant Evergrande veers toward collapse, its unpaid debts spark protests

    China Evergrande is struggling with more than $300 billion in debt. At its Shenzhen headquarters, angry suppliers and investors demand overdue pay.

  • Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff timing

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials will lay bare how soon and how often they think the economy will need interest rates rises over the next three years when they release new forecasts at their policy meeting on Wednesday, with investors on alert for a faster pace of tightening. The so-called "dot plot," released quarterly, charts policymakers projections, on an anonymous basis, for economic growth, employment and inflation, as well as the timing of interest rate rises. This week's set of dots also will include policymakers' forecasts for 2024 for the first time.

  • U.S. Default Date Is Estimate Congress Wants, Yellen Can’t Give

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As the federal debt limit brings a disastrous government default ever closer, Congress will turn to the Treasury Department for the one thing it cannot deliver: a precise deadline.House lawmakers this week are scheduled to vote on an increase in the debt ceiling, with no likelihood of passage in the 50-50 Senate assuming Republicans vote en masse against it. That leaves the Treasury on

  • What happens if NC Republicans defy the courts on schools funding?

    Can Republican lawmakers just ignore what courts tell them to do? We asked legal scholars | Editorial

  • World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears rise

    World stocks tumbled on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe dropped 1.44%, on pace for its biggest one-day fall in two months, as Wall Street's major indexes slid more than 1% in early trade. Investors moved into safe havens, with U.S. Treasury yields gaining in price, pulling down yields, and gold rising.

  • Government says it ‘does not expect’ gas supply emergencies this winter ahead of talks with energy industry

    Increased energy prices come as benefits are cut and furlough scheme ends

  • Indian mills hold off on signing new sugar export deals as local prices jump

    Indian mills are holding off on signing new sugar export contracts for the upcoming season as a rally in domestic prices to a 4-year high widened the gap between local and global rates, industry officials told Reuters. "Mills are not signing export contracts, as they are getting far higher prices in the local market," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. Lower shipments from India could support global prices, as supplies from top producer Brazil are expected to decline, and traders were banking on India to compensate for the shortfall.

  • Fears of US government shutdown as debt ceiling game of chicken begins

    If neither side budges, US risks default on debt and lowered credit rating, which would cost billions Nancy Pelosi: ‘We’re paying the Trump credit card.’ Photograph: Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Top Democrats are expected to dare Republicans to block a stopgap funding measure, which would trigger the double-barreled fiscal crisis of the US defaulting on its mammoth debt and a shutdown of the federal government, according to two sources familiar with the proposal. The plan being consider

  • In a major shift, Canada election heralds more government spending

    Canada spent hundreds of billions of dollars to aid workers and keep businesses afloat during the pandemic, causing its national debt to soar. But the usually frugal Canadians don't seem to mind.

  • Parliamentarian likely dooms plan to legalize immigrants via budget bill

    The ruling is a crushing setback for Democrats, who hoped to use the budget reconciliation process to create a massive legalization program for 8 million undocumented immigrants.