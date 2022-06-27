Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS Global), an innovative solution provider to the clinical research industry, announced Kyle Given has joined their executive team as Executive Vice President of Account Management.

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle brings 25+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry focused on the global clinical operations and large-scale process improvements. In two previous executive positions, Kyle was instrumental in designing and leading the globalization of innovative business solutions that enabled faster, higher quality and more cost-effective clinical trials. At TPS, Kyle will build and lead the company's Account Management strategy and teams. As the executive responsible for Account Management, he will partner with the global leadership team to strengthen the company's commitment to delivering solutions that make meaningful differences to each of our client's clinical trials.

Upon joining TPS, Kyle indicated "I'm very excited to join TPS and their executive team, many of whom I have worked with closely in my past at RPS. The company's new vision, focused on improving the quality of clinical trial conduct at investigational sites, is critical for the industry to continue to develop new compounds and medical devices in realistic timelines. As an industry, we have disproportionally invested in "quality after the fact" but have often ignored investments to improve quality at the point of patient engagement, during the conduct of a study visit. This unique business solution is designed as a "Managed Service" solution that not only provides dedicated, experienced clinical staff to interested research institutions, but also conducts centralized, data-driven performance management of these resources to ensure the highest level of study conduct. I believe SiteChoice™ is one of the greatest opportunities, which provides direct support at the point of patient engagement, dramatically improving the clinical trial experience for our patients and sponsors.

Dan Perlman, TPS' CEO, says, "It brings me great joy to have Kyle back on my team. His proven track record of designing and implementing large operational business solutions at a global scale will support our TPS solutions, which are being rapidly adopted due to the critical needs that are impacting the trials of our Sponsor partners. We recognize that building a highly engaged Account Management practice is necessary to ensure our clients have the best customer experience to maximize the return on their investments. Kyle will develop and lead this practice, working closely with our executive leadership team, but more importantly working closely with our Sponsor partners."

