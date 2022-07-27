U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Transformer Monitoring System Market to hit $2.80Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Latest Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The transformer monitoring system market was valued at US$ 1.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.80 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Transformer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware and IT Solutions); Service (Bushing Monitoring, Oil/Gas Monitoring, and Others); Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, and Others)” The global transformer monitoring system market growth is driven by increase in electrification of electrical grid system and rising expenditure towards improving the electrical grid systems, transmission and distribution networks across the developing economies.


Request Sample PDF Brochure of Transformer Monitoring System Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008332


Market Size Value in

US$ 1.84 billion in 2019

Market Size Value by

US$ 2.80 billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.5% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

169

No. Tables

88

No. of Charts & Figures

80

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component ; Service ; Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


In 2018, primary energy consumption increased only by a small percentage to 2050.7 million tons per oil equivalent. As of 2017, the region is importing ~55% of its energy use. Renewable energy sources account for ~30% of the total EU energy production of the region, which is the highest since 2017. As of 2018, fuel-based electricity was generated at 4077.3 TWh, compared to ~4061.8 TWh generated in 2017. In 2018, Europe contributed to ~12.5% of the world's total CO2 emissions. On the other hand, the EU has witnessed a fall in coal production since the last decade. The region has moved toward the adoption of energy sources having lower carbon footprint due to the effect of CO2 emissions on the environment in terms of climate change. Europe has imported ~53–55% of energy for consumption in the past few years. In 2016, renewable sources accounted for 86% of the new energy capacity added in the EU countries. Improvements in energy-efficiency by promoting the use of hydroelectricity and wind power are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.


Inquiry Before Purchase:  https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008332


IT Solution is anticipated to account highest CAGR during the forecast period

Developing modern technologies such as commonly accessible and affordable telecommunications networks and easy-to-use IT systems enable utilities, transmission, and generation companies to set up monitoring and protection systems for transformers. Software solutions are designed to monitor and assess the performance, health, and status of transformers. They provide transformer operators with actionable information required to manage the grid effectively and efficiently, which assists them in routine decision-making process. Additionally, a combination of intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), smart sensors, fully secure communications, open protocols, and user-friendly intelligent head-end software enables maintenance operators to view trends and the actual software for informed decision-making.

The transformer monitoring system market is driven by various inorganic strategies adopted by the companies. For instance, in 2020, ABB, through its Power Grids business, introduced its APM Edge solution for transformers, which help these devices adapt to the rising complexity of grid operations to safeguard energy reliability and resilience, all while reducing capital investment and operational expense. Also, in 2020, the Power Transformer and Distribution Business Units of Wilson Transformer Company introduced monitoring and control solutions for power and distribution transformers, which can be tailored to each customer’s specific requirement. The range of solutions varies from simple load recording devices to full monitoring and control solutions. The condition-based asset management solutions maximize the availability and reliability of electrical networks in a cost-effective manner.


Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Transformer Monitoring System Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008332


A transformer monitoring system is an assembly of components built together to analyze and monitor several parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature, and possibly the phase angle of a ground transformer, which is vital to its functionality. The systems has inbuilt battery backup that helps prevent system failure if there is power cut. The demand for the transformer monitoring systems has increased with the increasing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of the power transformers. These systems are commonly used in chemical plants, mining industry, etc. Additionally, the transformer monitoring systems can be used in transmission and distribution facilities. The global transformer monitoring system market experiences remarkable growth due to growing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of power transformers in the world. Mounting focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids and smart transformers, replacement of existing old power transformers are a few other factors propelling the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Transformer Monitoring System Market

In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is suffering an economic hit due to seized revenues from various industries. Other member states in the European Union (EU) have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. This is anticipated to impact growth of the transformer monitoring systems market in Europe. Further, the governments in various EU countries are restricting the increments in the cost of various communication services.  For instance, the Spanish government banned price hike on electronic telecom networks, as subscribers were unable to switch to other providers, and discontinued all non-progressive fixed and mobile numbering operations.


Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Transformer Monitoring System Market Growth Report (2020-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008332



Browse Adjoining Reports:
Transformer Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Service Type (Installation and Relocation, Testing and Monitoring, Maintenance); Application (Power Transformer, Transmission and Distributor Transformer, Others) and Geography

Large Power Transformers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Power Transmission, Power Generation); End User (Industrial Sector, Energy and Utility Sector, Infrastructure) and Geography

Signal Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Audio, Digital, Electronics, Others); Application (Telecommunication, Radio frequency, Others) and Geography

Current Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Construction (Wound Transformer, Torodial Transformer, Bar Transformer); Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage); Use (Indoor, Outdoor); Application (Energy Sector, Manufacturing Sector) and Geography

Electrical Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Power Rating (Small Power, Medium Power, Large Power); Cooling Type (Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled); Transformer Type (Power, Distribution) and Geography

Converter Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Oil and Gas, Windfarms, Grid interconnections); Voltage Level (Up to 200 KV, 201-400 KV, 401-600 KV, 800+ KV); Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 501-999 MW, 1001-2000 MW, Above 2000 MW); Configuration (Back to Back, Multi-terminal, Monopolar, Bipolar) and Geography

Traction Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Tap Changing, Tapped, and Rectifier); Rolling Stock (High-Speed Trains, Electric Locomotive, and Electrical Multiple Units); Voltage Network (AC and DC)

Voltage Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid); Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase); End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) and Geography

Distribution Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Insulation Type (Gas, Oil-Filled, Solid, Air); Mounting (Pad-Mounted , Pole-Mounted , Underground Vault); Power Rating (Up to 500 kVA , 501 kVA-2, 500 kVA , 2, 500 kVA-10, 000 kVA , Above 10, 000 kVA); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Energy and Utility)

Power Transformer Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Rating (Upto 500 VA, 500-1000 VA, 1000-1500 VA, Above 1500 VA); Phase (Three-Phase, Single-Phase); End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Metal and Mining)



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/transformer-monitoring-system-market


