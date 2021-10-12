U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,344.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,698.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.10
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.06
    +1.29 (+6.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4010
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,452.18
    +758.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.82
    +0.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.69
    -43.16 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the transformer winding machines market are SILMEK SRL, ACME Electronics, Synthesis Winding Technologies, Sagar Industries, Specific Mechatronics, Transwind Technologies, Tesca Technologies, Keshav Precision Products, KB Machineries, Young Technocrafts, Formertron Engineering Pvt Ltd, Transwind Technologies, Sanghani Electricals, Associated Technocrats, and H.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformer Winding Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173907/?utm_source=GNW
K.Enterprises.

The global transformer winding machines market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The transformer winding machines market consists of sales of transformer winding machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce coils for transformers.Transformers winding machines or coil winding machines are used for winding of coil on the bobbin (the cylindrical platform on which the copper coil is winded) to make a transformer.

They are also used for winding coils for toroidal transformers that have copper wire wrapped around a cylindrical core.

The main types of transformer winding machines are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.Automatic transformer winding machines are digitally controlled winding machines that are efficient.

These automatic transformer winding machines help to cut down on electricity waste. The different applications of transformer winding machines include power, automobile, electrical, electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.

North America was the largest region in the transformer winding machines market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the transformer winding machines market.Major companies operating in the transformer winding sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the transformer winding market to strengthen their position.

For instance, in 2021, BTSR International, an Italy-based manufacturer of electronic sensors for quality control in manufacturing, launched its CWF 2000 device based on multi-patented system technology. Its design and execution enable it to feed the wire consistently and uniformly, regardless of the wire’s speed, which is linked to the machine speed and coil size, as well as the coil section or shape.

In June 2021, KAMIC Group AB, a Sweden-based company that manufactures communication equipment acquired Talema Group for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, KAMIC Group AB expands its geographical presence which adds value to the existing business.

Talema Group is a US-based manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors, and chokes with associated design work.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles is contributing to the growth of the transformer winding machines market over the coming years.In electric vehicles, the auxiliary battery provides electricity to power the vehicle, and the car charger port is used to connect to an external power source to charge the vehicle.

Charging stations are connected to the grid, which requires transformers to efficiently operate the power supply.The increased demand for transformers propels the requirement for transformer winding machines.

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales increased to 2.1 million in 2019, representing a 40% year-on-year increase. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the transformer winding machines market.

The countries covered in the transformer winding machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06173907/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Oil rises close to multi-year high on energy crunch fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China. A U.S. official on Monday said the White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more."

  • China to liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will further liberalise pricing for coal-fired electricity and force industrial and commercial power consumers to buy from the market in its latest attempt to deal with an energy crisis that could cripple its economy this winter and into next year. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, that effective on Oct. 15, all electricity generated from coal-fired power will be priced via market trading, and that commercial users will have to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid "as soon as possible". A widening power crunch in China has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminium as power producers, unable to pay sky-rocketing prices for coal, cut back on output.

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • China Auto Sales Drop as Chip Shortage Endures

    China’s car sales declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, the first such drop in more than a year, as the global chip shortage continues to hold back the world’s biggest auto market.

  • ASOS CEO quits after fashion brand's profit warning

    Yahoo Finance's LaToya Harding discusses ASOS CEO Nick Beighton's departure after the fashion brand's profit warning amid the global supply chain crisis.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Samsung Sees a Flurry of Stock-Target Cuts on Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s price target was cut by about half a dozen analysts including those at HSBC Holdings Plc. this week, as China’s power crisis is seen worsening supply-chain disruptions and weighing on the company’s profits. Shares slumped to their lowest since December.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in

  • Fuel crisis and bad weather hit UK retail rebound in September

    The supply chain crisis, soaring fuel prices and bad weather were among the reasons for disappointing footfall in September.

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.