U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.50
    -25.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,798.00
    -176.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.00
    -99.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.00
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.20
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1461
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3520
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,727.04
    -297.21 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.94
    -16.45 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

Transforming Education, Transforming The World

·2 min read

Statement by Education Cannot Wait Direct Yasmine Sherif for the Transforming Education Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from across the world are uniting at the UN Secretary-General's Transforming Education Summit to address a global education crisis that threatens to derail decades of development gains and is depriving millions of girls across the world of their inherent human rights.

As we mobilize resources, listen to the world's youth, identify new solutions and work collectively to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda, we must not forget the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents worldwide that urgently need our support. Education Cannot Wait's ground-breaking analysis highlights that about 78 million of these crisis-impacted children are out of school, and close to 120 million are in school but not learning.

Caught in conflicts and protracted crises, displaced by climate change, and fighting to survive in some of the harshest and most inhumane conditions on the planet, these girls and boys need our urgent support.

We need to unite in action to deliver on the commitments that will be made at this seminal Summit to ensure girls and boys in places like Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Pakistan, South Sudan, Syria, the Sahel, Ukraine, Yemen and beyond are guaranteed their human rights to 12 years of quality education.

This is our commitment to improve equitable inclusive education access and learning outcomes, to protect and improve external financing, to work together in the spirit of international cooperation to build crisis-resilient education systems, and to scale and mainstream high-impact and evidence-based interventions into policy and programming efforts.

Education Cannot Wait, as the UN's global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, champions these transformational approaches by delivering with humanitarian speed and developmental depth to ensure no child is left behind.

We urge world leaders to make good on our promises as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals, Charlevoix Declaration, Safe Schools Declaration and other international accords, and support us in realizing 222 Million Dreams✨📚 for an education, and 222 Million Dreams✨📚 for a better world.###

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Recommended Stories

  • Intel groundbreaking signals time to get moving on workforce development

    Some of Intel Corp.’s first hires in Ohio face a daunting task: finding 3,000 fellow employees. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is leaning on a vast and growing set of public and private partners. Central Ohio’s all-hands-on-deck effort will be multifaceted, community leaders said in interviews at the event, with strategies to include: Attracting more students – especially first-generation college students – to engineering and related majors and certificate programs.

  • Wolfspeed beginning recruitment at college level and earlier for 1,800-job plant in Chatham County

    Wolfspeed is laying the groundwork for some of the up to 1,800 jobs it hopes to create and fill by early in the coming decade at its recently announced materials plant in Chatham County, including reaching out to students as young as middle-school age. “Particularly from a DEI lens, we know that if you when you start looking at early intervention and start talking about some of those STEM opportunities, almost waiting until the collegiate level is too late,” said Tamara Pearce, senior director for diversity, equity and inclusion with Wolfspeed. “And then also, we know that the talent that we need for this future plan, they’re in middle school today."

  • Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

    President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of...

  • Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

    When a water crisis forced schools back online in Jackson, Mississippi, fifth-grade teacher Ryan Johnson saw reminders everywhere of pandemic times. Two and a half years after schools switched to remote learning for COVID-19, he once again logged into online learning to see kids lying in bed at home while tuning in for his classes. The stint in remote learning was short-lived for the 20,000-student school system in Jackson.

  • Declining college enrollments ‘a U.S. phenomenon,’ Coursera CEO says

    Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the high levels of prospective students declining college enrollments as tuition’s surge, digital education, and the outlook for online learning.

  • 'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education

    Increasingly low salaries, ever-changing curriculum expectations and new laws restricting what can and cannot be discussed in the classroom have led to extraordinary challenges for Florida's 176,000 public school teachers.

  • National teaching shortage? No problem. Santa Rosa schools teaching students how to teach

    Santa Rosa County District Schools have expanded a Teacher Academy to include four high schools and three middle schools.

  • The average American student is $28k in debt, here's what parents can do to help

    Learn about the tax-advantaged way to put money away now so your kids will be saved from big college debt later.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

    Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...

  • Students complained teacher put student's name, weight on a quiz years before his arrest

    Daniel Norment is now serving three years in prison after a court adjudicated him guilty of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in a classroom closet.

  • Ukrainian TV host shows textbook to Russify school students in occupied Mariupol

    Ukrainian TV host and showman Andriy Bednyakov on his Instagram on Sept. 14 showed a textbook for school students in his hometown, the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

  • HP's HBCU Tech Conference Returns With a Focus on Career Success

    When the second HBCU Tech Conference gets underway this week, the leadership, staff, and students of 102 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation will have the opportunity to ...

  • Developing the Next Generation of Pilots

    Given anticipated global demand for air travel and other factors, American plans to hire approximately 7,000 pilots over the next five years. To support this future growth, we know that we must dev...

  • Despite Years of Criticism, the U.S. News College Rankings Live On

    College presidents have decried the U.S. News rankings as meaningless. Policymakers accused them of skewing educational priorities. And high school guidance counselors call them unreliable. Yet the U.S. News & World Report college rankings continue to be a dominant reference guide for families evaluating colleges — even though their accuracy was again questioned when Columbia University lost its No. 2 spot this week, sliding all the way to No. 18. Interviews with students, parents and education

  • Inflation Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions About Inflation

    For the 12-month period ending in August 2022, the annual inflation rate was measured at 8.3% for the United States. This means the price of everyday essentials such as food, gas and living expenses...

  • After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt

    Building on President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation plan, House Democrats on Thursday proposed new legislation that would increase federal student aid, lower interest rates on loans and take other steps to make college more affordable. The bill is being pushed as a complement to Biden’s plan, which promises to wipe away student debt for millions of Americans but does little to help future students avoid heavy levels of debt. Democrats say their plan would tackle the root causes behind America’s $1.6 trillion in federal student debt.

  • Are Student Loans Forgiven After Death?

    With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...

  • The latest student loan refinancing rates

    To refinance your student loan to a 10-year fixed-rate loan, average rates are 5.85% for the week ending September 12, while 5-year variable-rate loans average 4.53%, according to data from personal finance company Credible of those who prequalified on their student loan marketplace. For those with credit scores of 720 and above, rates fell to 5.55% for 10-year fixed loans and were 4.53% for 5-year variable loans. Of course, the rates you’ll pay will vary based on your credit score, finances and more.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to...

  • Editorial: Real problems with Biden’s student loan forgiveness

    It’s reassuring to see an honest debate unfold about a federal initiative as sweeping as President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel billions of dollars in student loans. There’s plenty of room for disagreement about whether the initiative helps those who deserve it the most, needlessly stokes inflation, favors the wealthy or exceeds executive authority. On one point, though, there should be no ...