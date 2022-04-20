U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.00
    -25.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.60
    +8.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.00
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -1.49 (-6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7780
    -1.1360 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,997.20
    +1,220.88 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.48
    +27.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.32
    +9.04 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Transforming Health Cracks the Nutrient Code with its 100% Real-Food derived, Multi Vitamin and Mineral Formula

·3 min read

The Evolution of Multi Vitamin Supplementation is Finally Here

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transforming Health Inc., is proud to announce the North American release of the world's first 100% Real-Food derived, Multi Vitamin, Mineral Formula.

LeafSource&#xae; Real Multi
LeafSource® Real Multi

Millions of people throughout North America supplement with a daily multi vitamin/mineral formula because they believe it will help them maintain above-average health. The vast majority of consumers are unaware that 99% of multi-vitamins are 100% synthetically made and as such do not resemble the way nutrients in real food look or behave once in the body.

"Since most synthetic supplements contain little to no biologically active nutrients, they are mostly ineffective," says Brad King, an award-winning Nutritional Formulator and president of Transforming Health Inc. "We created a supplement that is the next best thing to real food, as our vitamins and minerals are derived exclusively from real organic superfoods using a hybrid freeze drying and water extraction technology. Consumers now have a choice when it comes to plant-based vitamins and minerals, instead of isolated synthetic supplements," continued King.

Synthetic nutrients are used in the majority of supplements due to their low cost and stability, but consumers should understand that they are processed from cheap starting chemicals like petroleum, coal tar and acetone. The body has a difficult time knowing how to use synthetic nutrients, not to mention the binders and fillers used in the manufacturing of these supplements. Research indicates, synthetic versions of vitamins, for instance, have lower antioxidant activity when compared to naturally-derived plant-based vitamins. Aside from this, almost all nutrients found in synthetic multi vitamins are completely isolated, whereas nutrients found in food are synergistically combined with numerous nutrient co-factors that allow them to do their jobs properly (i.e. actually support greater health).

After extensive R&D, to create a nutrient formula derived exclusively from organic superfoods, Transforming Health Inc., introduced to market LeafSource® Real Multi, which takes several weeks to produce.

Each of the 21 organic vitamins and minerals in every One-a-Day veggie capsule of LeafSource® Real Multi are derived without any heat or chemicals, from 10 handpicked organic superfoods. The only added ingredient in the formula, is an award winning humic-fulvic acid complex (LeafSource®) containing over 70 organically-bound trace minerals. The proprietary LeafSource® Humic-Fulvic Acid Complex adds greater bioavailability to the entire formula, as well as delivering its own unique health benefits (17 amino acids, 9 vitamins, antioxidants, etc.).

With a strong following and years of helping consumers choose healthier options, Brad King and Transforming Health Inc., are ready to help you achieve your nutrition goals with "100% real, non-GMO, organic food-derived nutrients – the way Mother Nature intended."

About Transforming Health Inc.: Transforming Health Inc., is a 16-year old innovative nutritional formulation company, founded and committed to optimizing one's health profile through 100% whole, real, non-GMO, organic food-derived nutrients – the way Mother Nature intended. Our formulas are designed to help anyone do whatever it is they do, better!

For more information on Transforming Health Inc., please visit: www.leafsource.com, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For media interview requests, please contact info@leafsource.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transforming-health-cracks-the-nutrient-code-with-its-100-real-food-derived-multi-vitamin-and-mineral-formula-301528585.html

SOURCE Transforming Health Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

    Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with […]

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • I Drank a Gallon of Water Every Day for 30 Days, and This Is What I Learned

    Here’s what happened when I upped my hydration game and drank one gallon of water for 30 days straight.

  • AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

    The company's immunology drug Rinvoq was given the go-ahead to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rockets As Its First FDA Approval Looks Imminent

    Axsome Therapeutics said Tuesday it agreed to the FDA's requirements for approving its depression drug, and AXSM stock rocketed.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • EXCLUSIVE: ATAI Life Sciences Deploys Decentralized Approach To Transform Mental Health Treatments

    ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) is deploying a multipronged approach to accelerate the development of mental health treatments. The company operates a decentralized hub and spoke model in which each of ATAI's platform companies focuses on one lead compound in a single lead indication. "We believe our three pillars of people, processes and enabling technologies maximize the probability of clinical success at our platform companies," Glenn Short, vice president of early development at ATAI, s

  • FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms is making people sick

    General Mills says it has not found evidence backing the claim, but feds continue investigating.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • White House Warns Vaccinated People Over 50 Need to Do This Right Now

    After two months of a steady decline, COVID cases are climbing once again again in the U.S. In just the last week alone, infections increased by nearly 20 percent as of April 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) That's higher than the 5 percent uptick for the prior week-to-week change—indicating that the rate of new infections is getting larger over time. The rising numbers can be largely attributed to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has already overtaken its

  • Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio with New Cannabis Strains

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable, and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavour-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • 11 Benefits of Dandelion Tea and Why You Should Consider Adding It to Your Diet

    Dandelion benefits range from supporting liver health to improving gut health. Here, experts discuss the health benefits of dandelion and who should avoid it.

  • Moderna booster trial shows that attacking two COVID variants at once provides better defense against the rest

    A vaccine booster that creates an immune response to original COVID and its Beta variant is also effective against Delta and Omicron, according to trial results.