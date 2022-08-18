U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Transfusion Devices Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 338.66 Million by 2029, Analysed by Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·9 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in surgical procedures and increase in accidents and trauma cases. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on Global Transfusion devices Market published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application, and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. What is more, the Transfusion devices report provides the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it straightforward to even take critical business decisions

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the transfusion devices market which was USD 255.6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 338.66 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Request Sample Copy of Transfusion Devices Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-transfusion-devices-market

Market Overview:-

Blood transfusion sets, also known as transfusion sets, are employed in medical procedures for the safe transfusion of blood or blood components as well as to stop the entry of clots into patients. The blood transfusion sets from AdvaCare are made using premium tubing made from PVC that has undergone medical treatment and a highly precise flow controller.

Sets for blood transfusions are used to provide blood or treat blood disorders. Additionally, blood products are mixed in blood transfusion sets. Using a blood transfusion set helps prevent potentially dangerous diseases from being transferred to the recipient.

Some of the major players operating in the transfusion devices market are:

  • Immucor, Inc. (U.S.)

  • BD (U.S.)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.)

  • Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Redax (U.S.)

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • LivaNova PLC (U.K.)

  • Brightwake Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Advancis Surgical (U.K.)

  • Atrium Medical Technologies (U.S.)

Opportunities

  • Rise in accident cases

The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in surgical procedures and increase in accidents and trauma cases. This will provide beneficial opportunities for market growth.

Access 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-transfusion-devices-market

Transfusion devises Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological advancement in transfusion devices

It is anticipated that rising cardiac illness cases will accelerate market expansion. In the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, the transfusion devices market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to a number of other factors, including technological advancement in transfusion devices, an increase in surgical procedures, an increase in accidents and trauma cases, an ageing population, and a rise in the use of autotransfusion.

  • Rise in surgical procedures

The increase in the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide is driving the market for blood transfusion equipment. Additionally, technological advancements are anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the market's expansion over the course of the forecast year. Additionally, an increase in blood-related illnesses is anticipated to support market expansion over the next years.

Global Transfusion Devices Market Scope

Type

  • Autologous Transfusion

  • Allogenic Transfusion

 Techniques

  • Predeposit Transfusion

  • Intraoperative Haemodilution

  • Intraoperative

  • Postoperative Salvage

Application

  • Cardiac

  • Vascular

  • Orthopedic

  • Trauma surgery

  • Liver Transplantation

End- user

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Emergency Rooms

  • Nursing Homes

  • Other

Product Type

  • On Pump Transfusion Devices

  • Off-Pump Transfusion Devices

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-transfusion-devices-market

Important Facts about This Market Report:

  • This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

  • The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

  • This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

  • The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

  • The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

  • Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

  • The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Transfusion Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The transfusion devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, techniques, application, end-users and product type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the transfusion devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the transfusion devices market due to the growing number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

Major Highlights of TOC:  Transfusion Devices Market

Transfusion Devices Market Overview

2  Transfusion Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3  Transfusion Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029

4  Transfusion Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)

5  Transfusion Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6  Transfusion Devices Market Analysis by Application

7  Transfusion Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8  Transfusion Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12  Transfusion Devices Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Browse the Complete Table of Content of Transfusion Devices Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-transfusion-devices-market

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyse the Invisible Transfusion Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast.

  • To understand the structure of Induction Invisible Transfusion Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market

  • Focuses on the key Invisible Transfusion Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

  • To analyse the Induction Invisible Transfusion Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

  • To project the value and volume of Induction Invisible Transfusion Devices sub-markets, with respect to key regions

  • To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Induction Invisible Transfusion Devices market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Top Trending Reports by DBMR:

  • Autotransfusion systems market, By Type (Products, Accessories), Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, ASCs, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-autotransfusion-systems-market

  • Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Treatment Market, By Symptoms (Breathlessness, Tightness in the Abdomen, Rapid Expansion of Abdomen, Rapid Weight Gain, Pressure on the Stomach, Premature Contractions), Treatment (Surgery, Drugs, Others), Mode of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-twin-twin-transfusion-syndrome-treatment-market

  • North America Infusion Pumps Market, By Type (Ambulatory Pumps, Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps and Accessories), By Application (Diabetes, Chemotherapy, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Pediatrics) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Homecare) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-infusion-pumps-market

  • Asia-Pacific Infusion Pumps Market, By Type (Traditional Infusion Pumps, Specialty Infusion Pumps), Accessories & Consumables (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, PCA Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps, Infusion Catheters, IV/Administration Sets, Needleless Connectors, Cannulas, Tubing & Extension Sets, Valves, Others), Application (Hemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Paediatrics/Neonatology, Haematology, Other), End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings, Academic & Research Institutes), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-infusion-pumps-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


