U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.25
    -15.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,466.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,888.00
    -160.25 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,335.40
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.77
    -0.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.20
    -15.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.42 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    -0.0047 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1300
    +0.6200 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,502.08
    +749.48 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.55
    +13.84 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,723.72
    -13.24 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Year End 2020 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
·40 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, are available on TransGlobe's website at www.trans-globe.com.

2020 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 2020 production averaged 13,425 boe/d (Egypt 11,147 bbls/d, Canada 2,278 boe/d), a decrease of 16% from 2019 primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices, the curtailed 2020 capital program and natural declines;

  • Sales averaged 15,437 boe/d in 2020 with an average realized price of $33.41/boe; 2020 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $35.94/bbl and Canadian sales of $18.82/boe;

  • Inventoried entitlement crude oil in Egypt decreased to 227.9 Mbbls as at December 31, 2020 from 964.5 Mbbls as at December 31, 2019;

  • Ended the year with 38.9 MMboe of 2P reserves, down 14% from 2019 year end of 45.3 MMboe;

  • Funds flow from operations of $30.4 million ($0.42 per share) in 2020;

  • 2020 net loss of $77.4 million ($1.07 per share), is inclusive of a $73.5 million non-cash impairment loss and a $0.2 million unrealized loss on derivative commodity contracts;

  • The Company ended the year with positive working capital of $15.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million;

  • Drilled and completed one development oil well and performed four recompletions in Egypt during 2020;

  • Drilled one horizontal Cardium oil well in Canada during 2020;

  • Business continuity plans remain effective across our locations in response to COVID-19 with minimal health and safety impacts or disruption to production; and

  • The Company announced a merged concession agreement with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics on December 3, 2020. The agreement is currently awaiting ratification by the Egyptian Parliament but will have a Feb, 2020 effective date upon ratification.

2021 (TO DATE) HIGHLIGHTS:

  • January 2021 average production of 12,480 boe/d, February 2021 average production of 12,007 boe/d;

  • Completed monthly sales to EGPC of 167.0 Mbbl for proceeds of $8.6 million;

  • Stimulated and equipped the 2-mile horizontal South Harmattan well drilled, but uncompleted, in Q1-2020;

  • Began work to expand the production handling capacity at South Ghazalat; and

  • Work has begun on the SGZ-6X recompletion to the deeper, more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Additional financial information is provided in the Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. These documents, along with other documents affecting the rights of securityholders and other information relating to the Company, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

(US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change)

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

Financial

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Petroleum and natural gas sales

50,989

64,201

(21

)

188,771

278,929

(32

)

Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties

33,309

28,473

17

114,675

140,096

(18

)

Realized derivative loss gain on commodity contracts

(6

)

(218

)

97

6,801

(1,259

)

640

Unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts

(941

)

(1,201

)

(22

)

(180

)

(1,586

)

89

Production and operating expense

19,326

15,119

28

64,462

50,626

27

Selling costs

1,008

638

58

2,111

1,287

64

General and administrative expense

3,593

3,868

(7

)

11,990

16,611

(28

)

Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense

7,647

8,764

(13

)

31,049

34,948

(11

)

Income tax expense

3,408

6,003

(43

)

13,530

26,098

(48

)

Cash flow generated by operating activities

14,180

23,740

(40

)

31,709

44,836

(29

)

Funds flow from operations1

7,202

3,171

127

30,443

46,871

(35

)

Basic per share

0.10

0.04

0.42

0.65

Diluted per share

0.10

0.04

0.42

0.65

Net loss

(2,855

)

(8,202

)

(65

)

(77,397

)

(3,995

)

1,837

Basic per share

(0.04

)

(0.11

)

(1.07

)

(0.06

)

Diluted per share

(0.04

)

(0.11

)

(1.07

)

(0.06

)

Capital expenditures

255

10,996

(98

)

7,498

36,932

(80

)

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

5,078

(100

)

Dividends declared per share

-

-

-

0.07

Working capital

15,349

32,194

(52

)

15,349

32,194

(52

)

Long-term debt, including current portion

21,464

37,041

(42

)

21,464

37,041

(42

)

Common shares outstanding

Basic (weighted average)

72,542

72,542

-

72,542

72,514

-

Diluted (weighted average)

72,542

72,542

-

72,542

72,514

-

Total assets

201,147

308,325

(35

)

201,147

308,325

(35

)

Operating

Average production volumes (boe/d)

12,384

15,362

(19

)

13,425

16,041

(16

)

Average sales volumes (boe/d)

15,712

14,688

7

15,437

14,954

3

Inventory (Mbbls)

227.9

964.5

(76

)

227.9

964.5

(76

)

Average realized sales price ($/boe)

35.27

47.51

(26

)

33.41

51.10

(35

)

Production and operating expenses ($/boe)

13.37

11.19

19

11.41

9.28

23


1

Funds flow from operations is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.


SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

($000s, except per share amounts, price and volumes)

2020

% Change

2019

% Change

2018

Operations

Average production volumes

Crude oil (bbls/d)

11,858

(18

)

14,527

14

12,708

NGLs (bbls/d)

785

35

582

(25

)

780

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

4,686

(16

)

5,594

(2

)

5,707

Total (boe/d)

13,425

(16

)

16,041

11

14,439

Average sales volumes

Crude oil (bbls/d)

13,871

3

13,441

1

13,282

NGLs (bbls/d)

785

35

582

(25

)

780

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

4,686

(16

)

5,594

(2

)

5,707

Total (boe/d)

15,437

3

14,954

-

15,013

Average realized sales prices

Crude oil ($/bbl)

35.80

(35

)

55.31

(7

)

59.57

NGLs ($/bbl)

14.59

(36

)

22.93

(16

)

27.17

Natural gas ($/mcf)

1.64

24

1.32

5

1.26

Total oil equivalent ($/boe)

33.41

(35

)

51.10

(6

)

54.59

Inventory (Mbbls)

227.9

(76

)

964.5

70

568.1

Petroleum and natural gas sales

188,771

(32

)

278,929

(7

)

299,144

Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties

114,675

(18

)

140,096

(21

)

176,227

Cash flow generated by operating activities

31,709

(29

)

44,836

(35

)

69,192

Funds flow from operations1

30,443

(35

)

46,871

(26

)

63,282

Funds flow from operations per share:

Basic

0.42

0.65

0.87

Diluted

0.42

0.65

0.86

Net (loss) earnings

(77,397

)

1,837

(3,995

)

(125

)

15,677

Net (loss) earnings per share:

Basic

(1.07

)

(0.06

)

0.22

Diluted

(1.07

)

(0.06

)

0.22

Capital expenditures

7,498

(80

)

36,932

(9

)

40,706

Dividends declared

-

-

5,078

101

2,527

Dividends declared per share

-

-

0.070

100

0.035

Total assets

201,147

(35

)

308,325

(3

)

318,296

Cash and cash equivalents

34,510

4

33,251

(36

)

51,705

Working capital

15,349

(52

)

32,194

(37

)

50,987

Total long-term debt, including current portion

21,464

(42

)

37,041

(29

)

52,355

Net debt-to-funds flow from operations ratio2

0.20

0.10

0.02

Reserves

Total proved (MMboe)3

22.8

(10

)

25.4

(6

)

26.9

Total proved plus probable (MMboe)3

38.9

(14

)

45.3

3

44.1


1

Funds flow from operations (before finance costs) is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.

2

Net debt-to-funds flow from operations ratio is a measure that represents total long-term debt (including the current portion) net of working capital, over funds flow from operations for the trailing 12 months and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.

3

As determined by the Company's 2020, 2019 & 2018 independent reserves evaluator, GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”), in their reports dated February 9, 2021, February 4, 2020 and January 22, 2019 with effective dates of December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The reports of GLJ have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook prepared jointly by The Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum (Petroleum Society), as amended from time to time and National Instrument 51-101.


In 2020 compared with 2019, TransGlobe:

  • Reported a 16% decrease in production volumes compared to 2019. In Egypt, the decrease was primarily attributable to the curtailed 2020 capital program, deferred well interventions and natural declines.

  • Ended 2020 with the inventoried crude oil of 227.9 Mbbls, a decrease of 736.6 Mbbls over inventoried crude oil levels at December 31, 2020, primarily due to annual sales volumes exceeding production volumes.

  • Reported positive funds flow from operations of $30.4 million (2019 - $46.9 million). The decrease in funds flow from operations from 2019 is primarily due lower production and lower commodity prices;

  • Petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 32%, primarily due to a 35% decrease in average realized sales prices;

  • Reported a net loss of $77.4 million (2019 - net loss of $4.0 million) inclusive of a $0.2 million unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts and a combined $73.5 million non-cash impairment loss on the Company’s petroleum and natural gas (“PNG”) and exploration and evaluation (“E&E”) assets;

  • Ended the year with positive working capital of $15.3 million, including $34.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2020;

  • Spent $7.5 million on capital expenditures, funded entirely from cash flow from operations and cash on hand;

  • Repaid $16.5 million of long-term debt with cash on hand.

OPERATING RESULTS AND NETBACK

Daily Volumes, Working Interest before Royalties

Production Volumes

2020

2019

Egypt crude oil (bbls/d)

11,147

13,713

Canada crude oil (bbls/d)

711

814

Canada NGLs (bbls/d)

785

582

Canada natural gas (Mcf/d)

4,686

5,594

Total Company (boe/d)

13,425

16,041


Sales Volumes (excludes volumes held as inventory)

2020

2019

Egypt crude oil (bbls/d)

13,160

12,627

Canada crude oil (bbls/d)

711

814

Canada NGLs (bbls/d)

785

582

Canada natural gas (Mcf/d)

4,686

5,594

Total Company (boe/d)

15,437

14,954


Netback

Consolidated netback

2020

2019

($000s, except per boe amounts)

$

$/boe

$

$/boe

Petroleum and natural gas sales

188,771

33.41

278,929

51.10

Royalties2

74,096

13.11

138,833

25.44

Current taxes2

13,530

2.39

26,098

4.78

Production and operating expenses

64,462

11.41

50,626

9.28

Selling costs

2,111

0.37

1,287

0.24

Netback1

34,572

6.13

62,085

11.36


1

The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (these figures do not include TransGlobe's Egypt entitlement crude oil held as inventory at December 31, 2020).

2

Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company's entitlement crude oil.


Egypt

2020

2019

($000s, except per boe amounts)

$

$/boe

$

$/boe

Oil sales

173,086

35.94

256,193

55.59

Royalties2

71,741

14.89

136,616

29.64

Current taxes2

13,530

2.81

26,098

5.66

Production and operating expenses

58,305

12.11

43,252

9.38

Selling costs

2,111

0.44

1,287

0.28

Netback1

27,399

5.69

48,940

10.63


1

The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (these figures do not include TransGlobe's Egypt entitlement crude oil held as inventory at December 31, 2020).

2

Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company's entitlement crude oil.


Netback per barrel in Egypt decreased by 46% in 2020 compared to 2019. The decrease was due to a 35% lower realized oil price, 57% higher selling costs and 29% higher production and operating expenses.

Royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue were 49% in 2020 (2019 - 64%). Royalties and taxes are settled on a production basis, therefore, the correlation of royalties and taxes to oil sales fluctuates depending on the timing of entitlement oil sales. If sales volumes had been equal to production volumes during the year, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue would have been 58% (2019 - 58%). In periods when the Company sells less than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be higher than the terms set out in the PSCs. In periods when the Company sells more than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be lower than the terms set out in the PSCs. The relative decrease, from 64% in 2019 to 49% in 2020, was due to sales outpacing production in 2020, partially offset by Q1-2020 excess cost oil in the West Bakr concession. Excess cost oil occurs when the current costs and historic cost amortization, permissible within the PSC, are less than the proportion of cost oil value. In the case of West Bakr, 100% of excess cost oil belongs to EGPC, which effectively increases the royalty burden.

In Egypt, the average selling price for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $35.94/bbl (2019 - $55.59/bbl), which was $5.82/bbl lower (2019 - $8.77/bbl lower) than the average Dated Brent oil price of $41.76/bbl for 2020 (2019 - $64.36/bbl). The difference between the average selling price and Dated Brent is due to a gravity/quality adjustment and is also impacted by the specific timing of direct sales.

In Egypt, production and operating expenses fluctuate periodically due to changes in inventory volumes as a portion of costs are capitalized and expensed when sold. Production and operating expenses increased by 35% ($15.1 million) in 2020 compared with 2019. The increase was primarily related to a decrease in crude oil inventory through sales to both EGPC and Mercuria, where operating costs previously capitalized to inventory were expensed in the period of sale ($14.0 million). The increase was also caused by higher manpower costs as well as operating expenses related to the South Ghazalat concession which began operating in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in workovers and production handling fees. The increase in production and operating expenses per barrel from $9.38/bbl in 2019 to $12.11/bbl in 2020 was due to a 19% decrease in production primarily attributed to the curtailed 2020 capital program, deferred well interventions and natural declines.


Canada

2020

2019

($000s, except per boe amounts)

$

$/boe

$

$/boe

Crude oil sales

8,679

33.36

15,159

51.02

Natural gas sales

2,815

9.85

2,705

7.95

NGL sales

4,191

14.59

4,872

22.93

Total sales

15,685

18.82

22,736

26.75

Royalties

2,355

2.83

2,217

2.61

Production and operating expenses

6,157

7.39

7,374

8.68

Netback

7,173

8.60

13,145

15.46


Netbacks per boe in Canada decreased by 44% in 2020 compared with 2019. The decrease is mainly due to a 30% lower realized sales price and an 8% increase in royalties, partially offset by a 15% decrease in production and operating expenses.

In 2020, the Company's Canadian operations incurred $0.1 million higher royalty costs than in 2019. The increase in royalties was primarily due to an increase in mineral taxes. Mineral taxes are an annual tax on PNG productive mineral rights on freehold properties payable to the Crown. A further increase in royalties was caused by a decrease in Gas Cost Allowance (“GCA”) rebates received in 2020 compared to 2019. Royalties amounted to 15% of petroleum and natural gas sales revenue during 2020 compared to 10% during the prior year. TransGlobe pays royalties to the Alberta provincial government and landowners in accordance with an established royalty regime. In Alberta, Crown royalty rates are based on reference commodity prices, production levels and well depths, and are offset by certain incentive programs in place to promote drilling activity by reducing overall royalty expense.

Production and operating expenses decreased by 15% compared with 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in transportation costs.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Years Ended December 31

2020

2019

REVENUE

Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties

114,675

140,096

Finance revenue

106

471

Other revenue

641

-

115,422

140,567

EXPENSES

Production and operating

64,462

50,626

Selling costs

2,111

1,287

General and administrative

11,990

16,611

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

24

(147

)

Finance costs

2,520

4,256

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

31,049

34,948

Asset retirement obligation accretion

259

215

(Gain) loss on financial instruments

(6,621

)

2,845

Impairment loss

73,495

7,937

Gain on disposition of assets

-

(114

)

179,289

118,464

(Loss) earnings before income taxes

(63,867

)

22,103

Income tax expense - current

13,530

26,098

NET LOSS

(77,397

)

(3,995

)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Currency translation adjustments

766

2,073

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(76,631

)

(1,922

)

Net loss per share

Basic

(1.07

)

(0.06

)

Diluted

(1.07

)

(0.06

)


Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at

As at

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

34,510

33,251

Accounts receivable

9,996

10,681

Prepaids and other

3,530

4,338

Product inventory

5,828

17,516

53,864

65,786

Non-Current

Intangible exploration and evaluation assets

584

33,706

Property and equipment

Petroleum and natural gas assets

140,059

196,150

Other

2,917

4,296

Deferred taxes

3,723

8,387

201,147

308,325

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,667

32,156

Derivative commodity contracts

398

217

Current portion of lease obligations

1,553

1,219

Current portion of long-term debt

14,897

-

38,515

33,592

Non-Current

Long-term debt

6,567

37,041

Asset retirement obligations

13,042

13,612

Other long-term liabilities

544

614

Lease obligations

461

589

Deferred taxes

3,723

8,387

62,852

93,835

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Share capital

152,805

152,805

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,900

1,134

Contributed surplus

25,109

24,673

(Deficit) Retained earnings

(41,519

)

35,878

138,295

214,490

201,147

308,325


Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31

2020

2019

Share Capital

Balance, beginning of year

152,805

152,084

Stock options exercised

-

547

Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options

-

174

Balance, end of year

152,805

152,805

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Balance, beginning of year

1,134

(939

)

Currency translation adjustment

766

2,073

Balance, end of year

1,900

1,134

Contributed Surplus

Balance, beginning of year

24,673

24,195

Share-based compensation expense

436

652

Transfer to share capital on exercise of options

-

(174

)

Balance, end of year

25,109

24,673

(Deficit) Retained Earnings

Balance, beginning of year

35,878

44,951

Net loss

(77,397

)

(3,995

)

Dividends

-

(5,078

)

Balance, end of year

(41,519

)

35,878


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31

2020

2019

OPERATING

Net loss

(77,397

)

(3,995

)

Adjustments for:

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

31,049

34,948

Asset retirement obligation accretion

259

215

Impairment loss

73,495

7,937

Share-based compensation

857

2,237

Finance costs

2,520

4,256

Unrealized loss on financial instruments

180

1,586

Unrealized (gain) on foreign currency translation

(62

)

(153

)

Gain on asset disposition

-

(114

Asset retirement obligations settled

(458

)

(46

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

1,266

(2,035

)

Net cash generated by operating activities

31,709

44,836

INVESTING

Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets

(337

)

(5,377

)

Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets

(6,726

)

(30,626

)

Additions to other assets

(435

)

(929

)

Proceeds from asset dispositions

-

114

Changes in non-cash working capital

(3,544

)

(291

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,042

)

(37,109

)

FINANCING

Issue of common shares for cash

-

547

Interest paid

(1,918

)

(3,664

)

Increase in long-term debt

406

476

Payments on lease obligations

(1,703

)

(1,945

)

Repayments of long-term debt

(16,504

)

(16,523

)

Dividends paid

-

(5,078

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

161

(200

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,558

)

(26,387

)

Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents

150

206

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,259

(18,454

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR

33,251

51,705

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

34,510

33,251


LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity describes a company’s ability to access cash. Companies operating in the upstream oil and gas industry require sufficient cash in order to fund capital programs that maintain and increase production and reserves, to acquire strategic oil and gas assets, to repay current liabilities and debt and ultimately to provide a return to shareholders. TransGlobe’s capital programs are funded by existing working capital and cash provided from operating activities. The Company's cash flow from operations varies significantly from quarter to quarter, depending on the timing of oil sales from cargoes lifted in Egypt, and these fluctuations in cash flow impact the Company's liquidity. TransGlobe's management will continue to steward capital and focus on cost reductions in order to maintain balance sheet strength through the current volatile oil price environment.

Funding for the Company’s capital expenditures is provided by cash flows from operations and cash on hand. The Company expects to fund its 2021 exploration and development program through the use of working capital and cash flow from operations. Fluctuations in commodity prices, product demand, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and various other risks may impact capital resources and capital expenditures.

Working capital is the amount by which current assets exceed current liabilities. As at December 31, 2020, the Company had a working capital surplus of $15.3 million (December 31, 2019 - $32.2 million). The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the $15.0 million outstanding balance of the Mercuria prepayment agreement being reclassified as current during the year, a decrease in cash resulting from repayments on long-term debt, payments on accounts payable during the year, a decrease in crude oil inventory due to increased sales to EGPC in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company's cash equivalents balance consisted of short-term deposits with an original term to maturity at purchase of one month or less. All of the Company's cash and cash equivalents are on deposit with high credit-quality financial institutions.

Over the past 10 years, the Company experienced delays in the collection of accounts receivable from EGPC. The length of delay peaked in 2013, returned to historical delays of up to six months in 2017, and has since fluctuated within an acceptable range. As at December 31, 2020, amounts owing from EGPC were $6.0 million. The Company considers there to be minimal credit risk associated with amounts receivable from EGPC.

In Egypt, the Company completed a second crude oil sale in Q4-2020 for total proceeds of $16.2 million, which were collected in December 2020. The Company incurs a 30-day collection cycle on sales to third-party international buyers. Depending on the Company's assessment of the credit of crude oil purchasers, they may be required to post irrevocable letters of credit to support the sales prior to the cargo lifting. As at December 31, 2020, the Company held 227.9 Mbbls of entitlement oil as inventory.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $86.0 million of revolving credit facilities with $21.5 million drawn and $64.5 million available. The Company has a prepayment agreement with Mercuria that allows for a revolving balance of up to $75.0 million, of which $15.0 million was drawn and outstanding as at December 31, 2020. During 2020, the Company repaid $15.0 million of this prepayment agreement. The Company also has a revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB that was renewed and reduced as at June 30, 2020 from C$25.0 million ($19.2 million) to C$15.0 million ($11.0 million). The reduction in the ATB facility is a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and the associated impact on asset value. During 2020, the Company repaid C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) and had drawings of $C0.5 million ($0.4 million) on this facility, leaving C$8.3 million ($6.6 million) drawn and outstanding.

The Company actively monitors its liquidity to ensure that cash flows, credit facilities and working capital are adequate to support these financial liabilities, as well as the Company’s capital programs.

To date, the Company has experienced no difficulties with transferring funds abroad.

MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

The 2021 outlook provides information as to management’s expectation for results of operations for 2021. Readers are cautioned that the 2021 outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company’s expected results are sensitive to fluctuations in the business environment in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in, and may vary accordingly. This outlook contains forward-looking statements that should be read in conjunction with the Company’s disclosure under “Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements” within this announcement.

2021 Outlook

The 2021 production outlook for the Company is provided as a range to reflect timing and performance contingencies.

Global reaction to the spread of COVID-19 and the related economic fallout has created significant volatility, uncertainty, and turmoil in the oil and gas industry. Oil demand significantly deteriorated as a result of the pandemic and corresponding preventative measures taken globally to mitigate the spread of the virus. While market conditions have recently improved, The Company may record lower per boe results in 2021 due to these events which may continue to negatively affect TransGlobe’s business.

TransGlobe maintains a strong balance sheet with modest debt and is the operator across all of its producing assets, which gives the Company significant capital flexibility and a high degree of discretion in its forward investment program. The Company intends to use all available tools to minimize balance sheet risk and position itself for future success.

With $15.0 million owed to Mercuria Energy Trading SA (“Mercuria”) and $6.6 million owed to ATB Financial (“ATB”), TransGlobe is in compliance with its debt covenants. During 2020, the Company repaid $15.0 million on the prepayment facility with Mercuria and $1.5 million to ATB. The Company exited 2020 with $34.5 million cash on hand. TransGlobe is actively engaged with Mercuria on an amendment and extension to the facility currently maturing in September, 2021.

As announced in early December, 2020, the Company reached an agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (“EGPC”) to merge its three existing Eastern Desert concessions with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics. Ratification of the concession is anticipated in Q2-2021, and the February 1, 2020 effective date for the improved concession terms supports increased investment in advance of ratification. Subject to ratification, the Company will pay EGPC a signature bonus and an equalization payment in installments. An initial equalization payment of $15.0 million and signature bonus of $1.0 million are due on ratification, with five further annual equalization payments of $10.0 million each being made over five years (beginning February 1, 2022 until February 1, 2026). The Company will also have minimum financial work commitments of $50.0 million per each five-year period of the primary development term, commencing on the February 1, 2020 effective date.

With the approval of the agreement to merge the Eastern Desert concessions and recent commodity price improvements, the Company has moved forward to re-start investment in Egypt and also in Canada to support growth plans in both countries. The Company’s recently announced 2021 capital program of $27.2 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $16.6 million for Egypt and $10.6 million for Canada. The 2021 plan was prepared to focus on value accretive projects within its portfolio, maximize free cash flow to direct at future value growth opportunities and to increase the Company’s production base.

Total corporate production is expected to range between 12.0 and 13.0 Mboe/d (mid-point of 12.5 Mboe/d) for 2021 with a 93% weighting to oil and liquids. Egypt oil production is expected to range between 9.7 and 10.5 Mbbls/d (mid-point of 10.1 Mbbls/d) in 2021. Canadian production is expected to range between 2.3 and 2.5 Mboe/d (mid-point of 2.4 Mboe/d) in 2021. The 2021 mid-point production guidance broken out by product type is summarized below:

Mid-point production guidance

Egypt

Canada

Total

Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)

791

800

1,591

Heavy crude oil (bbls/d)

9,309

-

9,309

Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d)

-

4,800

4,800

Associated natural gas liquids (bbls/d)

-

800

800

Total (boe/d)

10,100

2,400

12,500


The Company has and will continue to monitor its economic thresholds for shutting-in production in Canada. In Egypt, the Company continues to carry out economic reviews to determine whether offline production should be brought back on or if well interventions should be carried out. If oil prices return to the lows in Q2 of 2020, the Company may choose to shut-in uneconomic production and 2021 production guidance could be negatively impacted.

Funds flow from operations in any given period is dependent upon the timing and market price of crude oil sales in Egypt. Because these factors are difficult to accurately predict, the Company has not provided funds flow from operations guidance for 2021. Funds flow from operations and inventory levels in Egypt may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter due to the timing of crude oil sales.

The below chart provides a comparison of well netbacks in the Company’s Egyptian and Canadian assets under multiple price sensitivities. The Egyptian netbacks reflect the existing PSC terms in the Eastern Desert and do not reflect the potential netbacks once ratification occurs to merge the Eastern Desert PSCs. A typical Cardium well produces both oil and natural gas/NGLs. The price of each commodity varies significantly, therefore the below chart presents the netback of each revenue stream separately.

Netback sensitivity

Benchmark crude oil price ($/bbl)1

30.00

40.00

50.00

60.00

70.00

Benchmark natural gas price ($/Mcf)2

1.97

2.05

2.13

2.20

2.28

Netback ($/boe)

Egypt - crude oil3

(4.80

)

(0.70

)

3.40

7.20

9.50

Canada - crude oil4

13.80

22.40

30.20

37.60

45.10

Canada - natural gas and NGLs4

2.40

4.50

6.40

8.20

10.00


1

Benchmark Egypt crude oil price is Dated Brent; benchmark Canada crude oil price is WTI.

2

Benchmark natural gas price is AECO.

3

Egypt assumptions: using anticipated 2021 Egypt production profile, Gharib Blend price differential estimate of $5.00/bbl applied consistently at all price points, concession differentials of 4%, 5% and 5% applied to WG/WB/NWG, respectively, operating costs estimated at ~$15.20/bbl, pre-concession merger ratification terms, and maximum cost recovery resulting from accumulated cost pools.

4

Canada assumptions: using anticipated 2020 Canada production profile, Edmonton Light price differential estimate of C$5.00/bbl, Edmonton Light to Harmattan discount of C$2.50/bbl, operating costs estimated at ~C$7.00/boe, NGL mixture price at 45% of Edmonton Light, and takes into consideration Canadian tax pools.


2021 Capital Budget

The Company’s 2021 capital program of $27.2 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $16.6 million for Egypt and $10.6 million for Canada. The 2021 plan was prepared to focus on value accretive projects within its portfolio, maximize free cash flow to direct at future growth opportunities and to increase the Company’s production base. The 2021 drilling program includes 12 Egypt wells and 3 Canadian Cardium wells in South Harmattan.

Egypt

As announced in early December, 2020, the Company reached an agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (“EGPC”) to merge its three existing concessions with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics. Ratification of the concession is anticipated in Q2, 2021 and the February 1, 2020 effective date for the improved concession terms supports increased investment in parallel with ratification.

The $16.6 million Egypt program is entirely allocated to development activities. The primary focus of the 2021 Egypt plan is to accelerate the exploitation of the Company’s Eastern Desert acreage with the aim of increasing oil production, while evaluating and increasing production from the more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir on the South Ghazalat development lease in the Western Desert.

The 2021 development program is principally focused on the Eastern Desert and includes: nine development wells in West Bakr (three in H and six in K pools), one Red Bed appraisal well in the NW Gharib 3X pool, two development wells targeting Arta Nukhul reservoir in West Gharib, two recompletions in West Bark, two recompletions in West Gharib, three conversions to water injectors in West Gharib, and development & maintenance projects in the Eastern Desert (West Bakr, NW Gharib and West Gharib). A recompletion of the SGZ-6X well to the more prospective lower Bahariya reservoir is also planned.

Egypt production is expected to average between 9.7 and 10.5 Mboe/d for the year and achieve an exit rate in the range of 10.4 to 10.7 Mboe/d.

Canada

The $10.6 million Canada program consists of drilling three (three net) horizontal wells and completing one (one net) standing well, all targeting the Cardium light oil resource at Harmattan, with additional maintenance/ development capital. The Cardium drilling program in 2021 consists of one 2-mile and two 1-mile development wells in South Harmattan. The one 2-mile horizontal well drilled, but not completed, in South Harmattan in 2020 will also be stimulated, equipped, and brought into production.

Canada production is expected to average between 2.3 and 2.5 Mboe/d for the year and achieve an exit rate in the range of 3.1 to 3.3 Mboe/d.

The approved 2021 capital program is summarized in the following table:

TransGlobe 2021 Capital ($MM)

Gross Well Count

Development

Exploration

Drilling

Concession

Wells

Other1

Wells

Total2

Development

Exploration

Total

West Gharib

1.1

2.0

-

3.1

2

-

2

West Bakr

9.3

0.5

-

9.8

9

-

9

NW Gharib

0.9

-

-

0.9

1

-

1

South Ghazalat

-

0.3

-

0.3

-

-

-

Egypt

11.3

5.3

-

16.6

12

-

12

Canada

9.0

1.6

-

10.6

3

-

3

2021 Total

20.3

6.9

-

27.2

15

-

15

Splits (%)

100%

0%

100%

100%

0%

100%


1

Other includes completions, workovers, recompletions and equipping


Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", “strengthened”, “confidence”, "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategy to grow its annual cash flow; anticipated drilling, completion and testing plans, including, the anticipated timing thereof, prospects being targeted by the Company, and rig mobilization plans; expected future production from certain of the Company's drilling locations; TransGlobe's plans to drill additional wells, including the types of wells, anticipated number of locations and the timing of drilling thereof; the timing of rig movement and mobilization and drilling activity; the Company's plans to file development lease applications for certain of its discoveries, including the expected timing of filing of such applications and the expected timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; anticipated production and ultimate recoveries from wells; to negotiate future military access (including the expected timing thereof), including the anticipated timing of wells on production; TransGlobe's plans to continue exploration, development and completion programs in respect of various discoveries; future requirements necessary to determine well performance and estimated recoveries; the ratification of the amendment, extension, and consolidation of the Company’s Eastern Desert Concessions; and other matters.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause TransGlobe's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransGlobe.

In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, anticipated production volumes; the timing of drilling wells and mobilizing drilling rigs; the number of wells to be drilled; the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company's capital programs; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the Company's reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; current commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of TransGlobe's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; that TransGlobe will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that TransGlobe's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that TransGlobe will have the ability to develop its properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of TransGlobe's reserves and resource volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; and other matters.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information include, among other things, operating and/or drilling costs are higher than anticipated; unforeseen changes in the rate of production from TransGlobe's oil and gas properties; changes in price of crude oil and natural gas; adverse technical factors associated with exploration, development, production or transportation of TransGlobe's crude oil reserves; changes or disruptions in the political or fiscal regimes in TransGlobe's areas of activity; changes in tax, energy or other laws or regulations; changes in significant capital expenditures; delays or disruptions in production due to shortages of skilled manpower equipment or materials; economic fluctuations; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to negotiate the terms of contracts with counterparties; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please consult TransGlobe’s public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.goedgar.shtml for further, more detailed information concerning these matters, including additional risks related to TransGlobe's business.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 MCF: 1 Bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to production test rates, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for TransGlobe. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the production test results should be considered to be preliminary.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl

barrels

bbls/d

barrels per day

Mbbls/d

thousand barrels per day

Mbbls

thousand barrels

boe

barrel of oil equivalent

boe/d

barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mboe/d

thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

MMbtu

One million British thermal units

Mcf

thousand cubic feet

Mcf/d

thousand cubic feet per day

NGL

Natural Gas Liquids


Production Disclosure

Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes):

Feb - 21

Jan - 21

Q4 - 20

Q3 - 20

Q2 - 20

Q1 - 20

Q4 - 19

Egypt (bbls/d)

9,975

10,372

10,268

9,812

11,990

12,544

12,831

Eastern Desert of Egypt (bbls/d)

9,874

10,257

10,132

9,635

11,757

12,343

12,831

Heavy Crude (bbls/d)

9,084

9,436

9,490

9,066

11,001

11,548

11,984

Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

790

821

642

569

756

795

847

Western Desert of Egypt (bbls/d)

101

115

136

177

233

201

-

Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

101

115

136

177

233

201

-

Canada (boe/d)

2,032

2,108

2,116

2,232

2,310

2,453

2,531

Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

576

607

618

661

706

860

908

Natural Gas (Mcf/d)

4,262

4,540

4,454

4,633

4,665

4,996

5,334

Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d)

746

744

755

798

826

761

735

Total (boe/d)

12,007

12,480

12,384

12,044

14,300

14,997

15,362


Production Guidance

Low

High

Mid-Point

Egypt (bbls/d)

9,700

10,500

10,100

Heavy Crude (bbls/d)

8,940

9,678

9,309

Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

760

822

791

Canada (boe/d)

2,300

2,500

2,400

Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

767

833

800

Natural Gas (Mcf/d)

4,600

5,000

4,800

Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d)

767

833

800

Total (boe/d)

12,000

13,000

12,500


About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow-focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO

+1 403 264 9888
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates or
FTI Consulting

Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels

+1 403 618 8035
darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio

+44(0) 20 7523 8000

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
Toby Gibbs

+44(0) 20 7408 4090


Recommended Stories

  • Democrats ‘did it all’ in the stimulus bill: Fmr. Federal Reserve Economist

    Claudia Sahm, Senior Fellow at the Jain Family Institute & Former Federal Reserve Economist, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Christoforous to discuss the coronavirus relief package on the one-year mark of the pandemic.

  • Temasek-Backed Openspace Ventures Closes $200 Million Third Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Openspace Ventures, backed by Temasek Holdings Pte, has closed its third Southeast Asia fund at $200 million as the venture capital firm seeks to replicate its successes in startups across the region.The amount boosts the Singapore-based firm’s total committed capital under management to $425 million across three funds, co-founders Shane Chesson and Hian Goh said in an interview. Investors in the new fund include Germany’s DEG, Norway’s Norfund AS, U.S. asset manager 57 Stars LLC and Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc.Openspace was among the earliest investors in Gojek, the ride-hailing upstart that went on to become Indonesia’s most valuable unicorn, as well as Biofourmis Pte, which uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized care. The startup last year secured $100 million from backers led by SoftBank Group Corp., nearly tripling its valuation. Its first, $90 million fund has returned 35.3%, according to the company.“Our peers may do more deals, but our hit rate has been high,” said Chesson. Openspace’s portfolio of 33 companies in 12 countries also includes Indonesian telemedicine app Halodoc, Filipino video-sharing platform Kumu, Indonesian agriculture-tech startup TaniHub and Finnomena, a digital wealth management platform in Thailand.Chesson and Goh launched Openspace, then known as NSI Ventures, in 2014, when Singapore’s VC industry was still at its nascent stages. Since then, the industry has boomed. Assets under management by Southeast Asia-focused VC firms grew to $8.9 billion in 2019, a sixfold increase from 2010, according to data complied by Preqin. They raised $2 billion in 2019, up from $100 million in 2010.The two partners had become friends while studying for their MBAs at INSEAD in Singapore in 2004. Goh then founded the Asia Food Channel, which he later sold to Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. for about $66 million, while Chesson worked on tech deals at Citigroup Inc. in Hong Kong.They started investing as angel investors and in 2013 made a pitch to Dilhan Pillay, who at that time was part of Temasek’s enterprise development group, on working together to grow Singapore’s fledgling startup ecosystem. The coffee meeting with Pillay, now set to take over as the state investment firm’s chief executive officer in October, led to a series of official pitches and discussions with other teams at Temasek.Around 2014, Temasek decided to pump $90 million into four local venture capital firms -- NSI Ventures, Monk’s Hill Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Golden Gate Ventures -- to help grow the industry. The firms have all launched bigger funds in recent years, giving birth to companies like Carousell, valued at $850 million.“The technology startup ecosystem in Singapore is so vibrant now and Dilhan helped make it happen through backing funds like ours as well as others,” Goh said.Openspace’s team of 25 people is made up of 12 different nationalities. It has made some key hires including Jessica Huang Pouleur, a former Walt Disney executive who joined as executive director in October to lead OSV+, the company’s first growth fund targeted at mid-stage tech startups in the region.“We are seeing a high volume of early-stage companies beginning to mature and that’s creating really attractive investment opportunities,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Giants of U.S. Shale Are Proving OPEC Right With Discipline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s bet that the golden age of U.S. shale is over appears to be a safe one -- for now, at least.A round-up of data on shale drillers shows they’re sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders and reduce debt. If they stay the course, it would validate the OPEC+ alliance’s high-stakes wager that it can curb output and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. rivals.That’s still a big “if,” one that’s keeping the oil market on edge as crude’s rally makes it more tempting for shale producers to go back on their word. But the U.S. shale patch is showing little sign of a true comeback so far, and even a dramatic boost in activity would leave oil output below pre-pandemic levels until late next year. Drillers that have shown signs of straying from the script and boosting production have been punished by investors.Publicly traded explorers that are remaining disciplined on output are helping to keep crude prices aloft, said Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy research at RBC Capital Markets. The motives of closely held producers, on the other hand, remain “an open-ended question,” he said. The number of oil rigs has already jumped 80% after bottoming out in August, Baker Hughes data show.The more restrained shale drillers are this year, “the more they can potentially grow production at higher prices next year and beyond,” Tran said.As crude prices climb, the odds of another shale boom rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a March 11 note to clients. Even with flat capital spending, efforts are under way to maintain or grow production at low cost, according to the bank.“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity” in the second half of this year and build solid momentum for higher output in 2022, the analysts said.Bloomberg compiled these charts from Bloomberg Intelligence data of publicly listed companies. Companies with production outside of the U.S. are excluded.Muted OutputProducers are keeping their powder dry and barely increasing production at a time when oil prices are recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Companies are instead focused on reducing debt and paying cash back to shareholders through dividends. Companies that recently announced plans to boost output, like Matador Resources Co. and EOG Resources Inc., saw a drop in their share prices.Tight ReinsCapital discipline is the name of the game now. Exploration and production companies are focused on generating free cash flow and strengthening their balance sheets. “What we really need to do is maintain our scale and generate free cash, excess substantial free cash, and push that into reducing debt,” Ovintiv Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Efficient DrillingEven as producers cut capital spending, they can keep output flat or slightly higher compared with last year. That’s because as oilfield service companies continue to get better at drilling and fracking, the explorers who hire them are getting more bang for their buck.For an explorer to turn a profit in the Permian’s Delaware, the lowest-cost U.S. basin, an oil price of roughly $33 a barrel is required, down from $40 in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. So-called break-evens refer to the price at which the cost of bringing supplies online is less than or equal to the expected revenue. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at about $66 a barrel on Thursday.“Contract renegotiations, ongoing efficiency gains and process improvements have allowed the oil industry to slash the cost to drill and complete a well,” according to the report.Production LagsThis year’s surge in oil prices should mean the number of rigs will continue to climb from its historic lows, particularly as closely held operators take advantage of higher revenues.But even if drilling expands at a much more aggressive pace than companies are promising, it will be a long time before U.S. shale production reaches its peak again, according to a projection by ShaleProfile Analytics. If the rig count doubled by the end of the year and then holds flat, it would take until the end of 2022 before the industry regains the production it lost during the pandemic, the projection shows.The model assumes no changes in well productivity or in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells.Merger WaveA year of consolidation in the shale industry put a lid on production. Companies including Concho Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc., which once drilled aggressively, have been acquired by larger rivals. Producers are turning their attention inward and focusing on returning capital to shareholders rather than getting more oil out of the ground.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renault to Sell $1.4 Billion Daimler Stake, Maintain Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has sold its stake in Daimler AG for 1.14 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to secure funds for its turnaround efforts after a record annual loss.The French carmaker exited its entire 1.5% holding in Daimler, according to a statement Friday. Renault divested its shares via a placement at 69.50 euros a piece.Proceeds from the sale will allow Renault to “accelerate the financial de-leveraging of its automotive activity,” the company said. Renault and Daimler have said their industrial partnership that dates back more than a decade will continue.Renault warned investors last month of another challenging year following a worse-than-expected 8 billion-euro annual net loss. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s daily battles to secure enough semiconductors to keep plants open are complicating his attempt to steer the company out of the rut it’s been in since long-time leader Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in late 2018.Timely ExitDaimler shares have surged since the Mercedes-Benz maker announced plans early last month to spin off its truck unit. The stock closed Wednesday at a three-year high, valuing the company at 77.1 billion euros.Renault informed Daimler in advance of its plan to offload its holding, a spokesperson for the German carmaker said. BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc are advising on the sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Cashing in its stake in Daimler allows Renault to pay down debt and protect credit ratings that have been assigned a negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service, Standard & Poor’s and others.In January, de Meo laid out plans to gradually restore profit margins to pre-pandemic levels and generate a cumulative total of about 3 billion euros of cash by 2023. The company aims to bring in more than double that amount by 2025.Another EraRenault and Daimler’s cross-shareholding and partnership originated in 2010 under then-CEOs Ghosn and Dieter Zetsche. The two regularly hosted joint press conferences at car shows before Japanese police arrested Ghosn in late 2018 on suspicion of financial misconduct. Zetsche stepped down from Daimler the following year.There may be less strategic rationale for the tie-up to continue. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius laid out plans in October to put less emphasis on volume and take Mercedes more upscale to boost profits.The two companies’ past collaboration included working together on Smart ForTwo and Renault Twingo small cars. In early 2019, Daimler announced plans to team up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, its largest shareholder, to form a joint venture and transform Smart into an all-electric brand based in China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • Gold eases on firmer U.S. yields, but set for best week in seven

    Gold prices retreated on Friday as firmer U.S. bond yields and a strong dollar weighed on the metal, but bullion was on course for its biggest weekly gain in seven. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,718.10 per ounce by 0344 GMT. The metal's prices had slumped to a nine-month low on Monday, but a pullback in Treasury yields helped spark a rebound that has put gold on track for a weekly gain of 1%.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations of a labor market recovery. Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 2.2% and 3.6%, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 16 peak of 3,950.43. The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now about 5% below its Feb. 12 record close after slumping as much as 12% from that level last week.

  • S&P 500, Dow end at record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong economic recovery. Mega-cap stocks Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the rally, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 12 close of 3,934.83.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Initial Claims on Tap Followed by Another Treasury Auction

    Watch the price action and read the order flow on a test of $1744.30. This could be the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

  • Online boom: SoftBank-backed Coupang surges to over $100 billion valuation in debut

    SoftBank Group Corp-backed Coupang was valued at around $109 billion in its market debut on Thursday after South Korea's largest e-commerce company raised around $4.6 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering this year. Coupang's stock soared 81% to open at $63.50. Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in the East Asian country.

  • Mortgage rates rise again, but don’t let that derail your plans

    Millions could still save big on their monthly payments with a refinance.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow, S&P 500 set records, tech and Bitcoin soar as Biden stimulus signing feeds risk rally

    Stocks advanced on Thursday and the Dow set yet another record intraday high after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. Technology shares rebounded, and Treasury yields steadied.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Showing Signs of Life Again

    The British pound initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, it looks as if the uptrend is ready to continue.

  • Compliant Stablecoin Launches in New Zealand

    New Zealand dollar reserves backing the stablecoin are to be confirmed by an accounting firm on a quarterly basis.

  • Gold Heads for First Loss in Three Days With Yields Rebounding

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for its first decline in three days as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded.Yields are rising again with President Joe Biden expected to sign a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law on Thursday, capping his first major legislative achievement and allowing aid to flow to individuals, businesses and local governments. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than forecast to the lowest since early November as virus vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions.Rising yields have played havoc on the price of gold, which touched an all-time high in August. Rates have climbed as increased economic aid stokes inflation concerns, hampering demand for bullion because it doesn’t offer interest. Prospects for faster economic growth are also denting demand for the metal as a haven, helping send prices down more than 9% this year.“Bond vigilantes continue to view the massive Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus bill with deep dread concern, both with massive supply in the pipeline as well as inflation pressures,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “Selling in bonds is keeping yields elevated and has taken gold rather smartly off overnight highs.”While the roll out of vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven, Biden’s economic package may give a huge “tailwind” to gold in the long term, according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.“The inflation risks are growing at the same time, as handing out $1,400 to nearly every American and topping up and extending unemployment benefits are likely to massively fuel consumption,” Fritsch said.The European Central Bank pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery.Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,724.86 an ounce by 2 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex settled little-changed at $1,722.60 an ounce. Spot silver and platinum also fell, while palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates remain low enough to fire up homebuying, new data shows

    Though rates have been rising, signs are pointing to a good spring buying season.

  • Bitcoin Hits Two-Week High Above $55K Ahead of US Inflation Data

    Higher U.S. inflation expected to be revealed today is both good and bad news for bitcoin prices.