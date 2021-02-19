TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Update to Its Significant Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) understands that as of December 31, 2020, Invesco Ltd., through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 6,502,037 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of Invesco Ltd.’s most recent 13G Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 12 February 2021.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Invesco Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Bermuda
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
31 December 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
17 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.0
%
0
%
9.0
%
72,542,071
Position of previous notification (if
8.8
%
8.8
%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
CA8936621066
-
6,502,037
-
9.0
%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
6,502,037
9.0%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Ltd.
9.0
%
9.0
%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of
1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA, USA
Date of
12 February 2021
The Company understands that as of December 31, 2020, BLR Partners LP, through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 750,002 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 1.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of BLR Partners LP’s most recent 13F Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 16 February 2021.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify): Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BLR Partners LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Houston, Texas, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
31 December 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
17 February 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1.0
%
1.0
%
72,542,071
Position of previous notification (if
5.0
%
5.0
%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
CA8936621066
750,002
1.0
%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bradley L. Radoff
1.0
%
1.0
%
BLR Partners LP
BLRPart, LP
BLRGP Inc.
Fondren Management, LP
FMLP Inc.
The Radoff Family Foundation
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of
Houston, Texas, USA
Date of
16 February 2021
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow-focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For further information, please contact:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
+1 403 264 9888
Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
+1 403 618 8035
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
+44(0) 20 7408 4090